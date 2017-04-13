The return of Singh

Harbhajan Singh dismissed openers David Warner (49) and Shikhar Dhawan (48) to put the brakes on Hyderabad innings. (Photo: Kevin D’ Souza) Harbhajan Singh dismissed openers David Warner (49) and Shikhar Dhawan (48) to put the brakes on Hyderabad innings. (Photo: Kevin D’ Souza)

Foxing the pit-bull

It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that David Warner didn’t quite know where to place his feet against spin while he was donning whites for a month-and-a-half in India. More often than not, regardless of where he did, R Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja kept pinning him on the pads. Warner, however, didn’t have to worry about facing high-quality spin in the first two games of IPL X. And after looking a shadow of himself—both in terms of how he looked at the crease and the lack of runs—in the Tests, he seemed to be getting back to his bowler-bullying best, especially in the match-winning knock against Gujarat Lions.

On Wednesday, the Australian dynamo was up against Harbhajan Singh, who despite having fallen off in terms of the national selectors’ radar remains a crafty threat. It wasn’t surprising then that Rohit Sharma would throw Harbhajan the new-ball, to open with spin against Warner. The left-hander only faced a single delivery in the first over and was then gifted two generous short balls that he violently swatted away inside-out over the off-side field. The veteran off-spinner did find his length for the rest of the over, slowing his pace on one occasion to beat an attempt at a sweep before slipping in a slider that dipped in at a low trajectory, much like Ashwin’s would during the Tests. Warner though was guarded enough and probably confident enough to get bat to ball and defend it away.

By the time Harbhajan returned for his third over, Warner had established his dominance on proceedings in customary fashion, picking off boundaries against every Mumbai Indians bowler that came up against him. He had raced away to 43 off 32, and was now ready to show his nemesis that he was boss.

And what better way than to do that by pulling out a shot that brought him into the limelight some half-a-dozen years ago, the inscrutable switch-hit. Harbhajan helped his cause by firing the ball in on the exact length that Warner was looking for. Like it does, despite how many times you get to see it, the successful rendition of the switch-hit had jaws dropping around the Wankhede as the ball sailed over the third-man fence—which meant Warner had scored 26 runs with 7 shots in that area of the field. The sitting duck from a month ago had suddenly turned into a dancing swan.

Warner was now within a run of his second straight half-century and also brazen enough to get into position for a reverse-sweep. Harbhajan wasn’t to be outdone again though. This time he slowed the pace of the delivery, foxing Warner in the process and ensuring he could only try a meek pull that resulted in a top-edge, snaffled by a diving Parthiv Patel. It wasn’t just the umpteenth time that an Indian spinner of note had got the better of Warner this Indian summer but also a body blow to Sunrisers Hyderabad, one from which they never quite recovered.

Mumbai beat history

The IPL as a tournament is designed to produce trends on and off the field. Unfortunately for Mumbai, they have been on the wrong end of a worrying trend which has them start every season on the back-foot, losing a string of matches before having to recover lost ground in the second half of the season. This despite their captain Rohit Sharma managing to gamely hold fort. Rohit though is yet to come to the part in IPL X. For once, it’s he who has been a slow-starter. On Sunday he was the victim of a horror umpiring error. Here, he was trapped in front by a Rashid Khan googly, delivered with that uncanny Chris Harris-like release. But like they did against KKR, Mumbai seem keen to beat history this time around. And like they did earlier this week, the hosts found new batting heroes to carry the team home to their second straight win of the tournament.

The target wasn’t a massive one, 159 is if anything a middling total. But they were up against one of the more high-profile bowling attacks in the league. The blaze at the start was provided by the skilful and gutsy Parthiv. There have been few batsmen in Indian cricket who have faced up to the short-ball with more gumption and poise than the diminutive wicket-keeper. Fewer who punish a short of length delivery with more disdain than him. His size though has always tempted bowlers to pitch it short, but like many before them the Sunrisers pacers paid the price as he kept cutting or pulling them away. There was also a wristy flick over and wide of mid-on against Ashish Nehra that stood out, just like a stylish upper cut of the expensive Mustafizur Rahman, who looked to be completely bereft of his renowned ‘fizz’ in his first game of IPL X.

Once Parthiv left, it was the turn of two other left-handers, distinctive in style but similar in intent, to take their team closer to the total. While it was Nitish Rana who shepherded the rest of the chase with another impressive display of stroke-making doubled with presence at the crease; Krunal Pandya sealed the deal with that aggressive mix of potent power and ingenious dexterity.

