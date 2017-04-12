IPL 2017: The resurgence of Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson came in to bat at number three, made 102 runs off just 63 balls. (Source: BCCI) Sanju Samson came in to bat at number three, made 102 runs off just 63 balls. (Source: BCCI)

Sanju Samson became the first player to hit a century in IPL 10 on Wednesday night after he played a fine knock of 102 against the Rising Pune Supergiant in Pune. This was also the first time in his T20 career that Samson managed to reach the three-figure mark.

Once touted as the successor of MS Dhoni Samson’s career has seen quite a lot of fluctuations. While he began on a bright note with the Rajasthan Royals, somehow he failed to live up to the expectations. His performances in the domestic competition also took a hit especially after he was embroiled in a controversy. He was dropped from his state team on charges of indiscipline (for smashing his own bat on his own kit). Questions regarding his temperament were raised and soon he was almost out of the picture. However, his performance against Pune will surely come as a relief for him and his admirers as the 22-year-old right-hander is finally living up to his potential

While Sanju Samson said he was “blessed” to be working with batting maestro Rahul Dravid, he also dedicated the knock to Dravid and to the support staff of Delhi. Dravid has been with him throughout; monitoring his progress from U-19 level to his inclusion in the Rajasthan Royals squad and now in Delhi Daredevils. Hopefully Dravid will also be pleased with Samson’s effort to rejuvenate himself.

Crediting Dravid, Sanju Samson, in an interview to iplt20.com, said,”The dedication must go to the Delhi Daredevils management. Last IPL season was not a great season for me, but they supported me throughout and I dedicate this knock to them,” he said. “I was 17 when I was with the Rajasthan Royals and since then I have been working with him and feel very blessed to be learning under his guidance.” he added.

The 22-year-old, who came in to bat at number three, made 102 runs off just 63 balls. He reached his century off 62 balls with six straight down the ground against the bowling of Adam Zampa. He also became the second youngest player to hit a hundred in Indian Premier League.

Samson scored 31 runs off his first 14 balls but his last 48 runs came off just 18 balls. In the end, his innings helped his team reach a total of 205 for the loss four wickets.

