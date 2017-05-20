IPL 2017: The resurgence of Rising Pune Supergiant

From last season of the IPL, RPS changed 11 players From last season of the IPL, RPS changed 11 players

Before the start of the IPL Rising Pune Supergiants made it to the headlines after the owners and management sacked former Indian captain MS Dhoni. After this, they went on to buy Ben stokes for Rs 14.5 crore which made a bigger headline. These two decisions were made in order to change their fate from the last season.

However, after a stuttering start RPS, got their campaign back on track as Steve Smith led from the front. A lot of credit has to go, Steve Smith, no doubt as he has turned the fortunes of a side which was languishing at the bottom last year.

Owner Sanjiv Goenka, recently in an interview said,”My brief to Smith was: win the championship. It’s difficult to believe the way he has planned some dismissals, the tact and the firmness with which he has dealt with tricky situations and the win-or-nothing attitude he has been able to infuse into the team, get them to gel as a unit. And he’s gone out in the strategic timeouts to tell batsmen to either score 30 of the next 12 balls or get out. If we had a bad start, it was because Smith was out with food poisoning,”

From last season, RPSG changed 11 players. Since then the team has got younger and fitter.

On the other hand players like Ben Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat have risen to the occasion and delivered consistently which has helped Pune sketch a remarkable run into the finals. It may be recalled here that at one stage Pune was struggling to even make it to the top four but the bowling unit came good in the nick of time which led to Pune’s rise.

Simple but smart strategies like using only three bowlers in the Powerplay has worked wonders. Noticeably, RPS are the only side to concede less than eight an over

The pace battery has been effectively led by Jaydev Unadkat in this year’s IPL. The youngster has always lived up to the captain’s expectations. Unadkat scalped five wickets against the Sunrisers Hyderabad which also included a maiden over hat-trick – changing the course of the match in just one over. With 22 wickets, Unadkat is the second in the list of leading wicket-takers this year, only behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar (26).

One bowler who cannot be forgotten here is Imran Tahir. The leg-spinner has always been a treat to watch courtesy of his brilliant googlies and leg-spinners which posed a threat to all the batsmen. His spell against the Gujarat Lions was exceptional with three for 27 in four overs.

Another youngster who has managed to grab the limelight is Rahul Tripathi. Rahul Tripathi has taken IPL 2017 by storm for his consistent performances with the bat for Rising Pune Supergiant. Rahul, who has faced difficulties in finding a constant place in Mumbai’s Ranji team, has managed to cement his place as an opener in Pune’s playing XI.

Meanwhile, as Pune clash with Mumbai in the finals of the IPL, they will hope that one last time all the eleven men come together on the field and deliver when it will matter most.

