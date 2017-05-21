‘The prize before the prize?’ Jonty Rhodes blessed with a baby boy ahead of IPL final

Jonty Rhodes also posted a picture of his wife, Melanie Wolf, and daughter, ‘India’, posing happily with the new member of the family. (Source: Twitter) Jonty Rhodes also posted a picture of his wife, Melanie Wolf, and daughter, ‘India’, posing happily with the new member of the family. (Source: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians fielding coach Jonty Rhodes would be really hoping for his team to clinch their third IPL title as this would make a perfect ending to his memorable day. Earlier in the evening, former South African cricketer was blessed with a baby boy.

Rhodes has been gifted with a second child, after his two-year-old baby daughter ‘India’. Two years back in 2015, Rhodes couple were blessed with their first child during the eighth season of IPL. The happy father Rhodes tweeted ahead of the Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians IPL final, saying “The prize before the prize @mipaltan? Nathan John “plunged” into the world at 6:20 pm on IPL final #poolbirth #earthmother #incredibleindia”.

The prize before the prize @mipaltan? Nathan John “plunged” into the world at 6:20pm on IPL final #poolbirth #earthmother #incredibleindia pic.twitter.com/UiUCMt4fih — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) 21 May 2017

Rhodes also posted a picture of his wife, Melanie Wolf, and daughter, ‘India’, posing happily with the new member of the family.

After the delightful news, Rhodes have been congratulated by his fans from around the world, Mumbai Indians player Harbhajan Singh also congratulated him on his second child and also called him as one more addition to the Mumbai Indians side. He tweeted saying,”Congratulations @JontyRhodes8 for a Newborn baby boy, great news one more addition to @mipaltan”.

Rhodes will be praying if Mumbai could win the title for the third time and make this day memorable with two precious prizes.

