IPL 2017: The plan was to bowl on wickets but it was missing from our bowlers, says Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan made a 25-ball 34 against Delhi Daredevils. (Source: BCCI) Ishan Kishan made a 25-ball 34 against Delhi Daredevils. (Source: BCCI)

Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils locked horns with each other in Kanpur on Wednesday. The two sides have been eliminated from the tournament and faced each other in a dead rubber. However, it was DD which came up trumps in a thrilling encounter. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Speaking at the post-match presser, opener Ishan Kishan, who made a 25-ball 34, drew attention towards the fact that it was his side’s bowling, especially in the middle overs, which wasn’t up to the mark and resulted in a loss. Kishan said, “In the beginning, I think we bowled in the right areas, in the middle overs the plan was to bowl on the wickets but that was missing from the bowlers.”

Praising opponent Shreyas Iyer’s knock he said,“Thing is Iyer Shreyas Iyer also played a very brilliant knock, he was just not hitting the ball but watching and playing the ball into the gap. So the credit goes to him also.”

Speaking about his batting skills, Iyer said, “Mine, it definitely affects that match when you’re scoring good runs you go in the same flow but the thing is it does not work out when you are going into the batting zone just going and hitting. You may not succeed in that but still you never know, you have to play on your strength,” he quipped. “So if you have a good day, you can smack any bowler,” Kishan concluded.

