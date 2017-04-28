IPL 2017: The furious case of Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB have been a pale shadow of what they were last year. (Source: File) RCB have been a pale shadow of what they were last year. (Source: File)

Last year’s IPL saw Royal Challengers Bangalore score heavily with their robust batting line up. They boast of a spectacular batting unit which includes some of the powerful T20 cricketers – Chris Gayle, AB DeVilliers, Virat Kohli. However, the one thing that has eluded for the past 10 years them is the IPL crown and this year the script has been no different, courtesy of some shocking batting performances. In fact in this season they have been a pale shadow of what they were last year. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

In the 9 matches that RCB has played so far this season, they have won just two of those and lost six and have a net run rate of -1.401. This reflects how poor they have been this season. The famed top-order batting line-up has failed to give consistent starts. On pitches where there has been slight assistance to bowlers or some extra bounce, the RCB batsman have been found napping. It is quite hard to fathom what has resulted in this strange batting performance. Chris Gayle for example, has struggled to deal with deliveries rising of the pitch and those pitched in good length areas. AB De Villiers, after showing a brilliant performance in one match, completely fizzled out.

Skipper Virat Kohli, after a grueling test series against Australia and an injury has been out of form and has failed to replicate his form from last year. He has been highly critical of his sides performance and said, “It is never easy to lose games. Tonight was not clinical. We need to get better with our performances. You got to come out and play with intent. We tried to do it with the bat. The only way to come out of it is to play positive cricket. We are putting too much pressure on the team. Individuals need to stand up and take responsibility.”

The Indian contingent too hasn’t stood up to the task. The inexperienced middle-order has faltered time and again. The likes of Stuart Binny have scored just 77 runs from 7 matches while last years million dollar man -Pawan Negi has hardly contributed with the bat. Batting in the middle order Kedhar Jadhav and Mandeep Singh haven’t contributed enough either.

Another aspect of their game is that despite piling up huge scores they have been found wanting in the bowling department. Especially their death bowling which has let them down consistently. Tymal Mills alone is not enough to plug the gap on the runs as he needs support from the other end. Putting the burden entirely on his shoulders was not be a wise move.

The slot for a complete all-rounder is also vacant as RCB has only Shane Watson and no one else to back this area up. But Watson has failed to find a spot in the side. All in all it can be said that RCB in this year have simply remained as a team which looks great on paper but is a side unfulfilled aspirations.

