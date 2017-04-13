Latest News
IPL 2017: The environment in Mumbai Indians made a lot of difference to my batting, says Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana said before getting dropped, in the last Ranji Trophy game, he spoke to Gautam Gambhir who made things clear for him.

mumbai indians vs kkr, mi vs kkr, mumbai indians vs kolkata knight riders, mi kkr, mi ipl, ipl 2017, ipl 10, mumbai indians ipl, nitish rana, hardik pandya, rohit sharma, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express Nitish Rana’s knock of 45 helped Mumbai Indians in their chase against SRH. (Source: IPL)

Recently Nitish Rana played a crucial 50-run knock for Mumbai Indians off 29 balls to take them home side over the winning line vs Kolkata Knight Riders. This was not a one-off innings as he once more played a handy knock to guide his team to victory against SRH.

Speaking at the post match conference, Nitish said, “The environment made a lot of difference. When I came here, I interacted with a lot of senior players, (the coach) Mahela Jayawardane, Sachin sir (Sachin Tendulkar), Rohit bhai (Rohit Sharma),” and added “I also spoke to Gautam Gambhir, I was mentally disturbed and thinking too much. I spoke to them and expressed myself about what had happened in the Ranji season, they shared their experience which helped me.”

Last night, Rana’s knock of 45 helped Mumbai Indians in their chase and commenting on his batting Rana explained, “There was no problem in the technique. I wasn’t able to play my game and could not enjoy. After I failed once-twice, I had gone into a shell. After coming here, my mind was clear, the practice and the first game went well, slowly (things started improving),” Rana said.

The 23-year-old player from Delhi says before getting dropped, in the last Ranji Trophy game, he spoke to Gambhir who made things clear for him.

“I have been with him (Gambhir) since childhood, 10-12 years, we are from the same club. He cleared my mind. Coming here the same thing I asked, Mahela, Sachin Sir and the same thing they shared and I tried to develop it in my game, it luckily worked for me,” he added.

