IPL 2017: The comeback into Indian team has helped me bat freely, says Yuvraj Singh

Enroute to his innings of 62 Yuvraj's smashed his fastest IPL fifty till date.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 6, 2017 11:14 am
Yuvraj made a comeback to the Indian team against England earlier this year and scored a brilliant century. (Source: BCCI)

On Wednesday evening Yuvraj Singh showed why he is still one of the world’s most destructive batsmen in the shortest format of the game. Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match of IPL 2017, Yuvraj smashed 62 off just 27 balls.

Speaking about his innings which saw his typical free flowing strokeplay, Yuvraj Singh said that he has been batting with more freedom after making a return to the Indian ODI team. Yuvraj made a comeback to the Indian team against England earlier this year and scored a brilliant century.

“I enjoyed my batting tonight. My batting has been up and down over the couple of years, but I am feeling really good at the moment. I just need to continue this good run forward.

“The comeback into the Indian team has really helped me. I am more free in my mind and I am not worrying anymore about making a comeback. I am just going to play according to the situation and express myself,” said Yuvraj.

The southpaw has been practising extensively on his batting and he said,” I have been hitting a lot of balls and practicing a lot. I have been spending more hours in the nets batting. Also, Hyderabad has always been a lucky place for me. I made a comeback when I scored a lot of runs in Hyderabad.”

“I feel good about my batting at the moment. Hopefully I will keep doing what I am doing right now,” he added.

