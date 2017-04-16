Latest News
IPL 2017: ‘That’s a shocking question’, fumes Glenn Maxwell after query on ability to play spin

Glenn Maxwell reiterated that in the last three games he has hit leg-spinners for a six repeatedly.

Glenn Maxwell has scored 59 runs and has a phenomenal strike-rate of 184.38 against spin in IPL 2017.

After suffering a 51-run defeat against Delhi Daredevils, KXIP skipper Glenn Maxwell was left fuming. While he might be displeased by the performance of his team his frustration was more at a query regarding his ability play of spin bowling.

Speaking at the post match press conference, when the right-hander was asked about his capability to play against leg-spin bowling (with regard to his wicket at the hands of leg-spinner Amit Mishra) Maxwell said, “That’s a shocking question”. “Do you understand in the last three games I’ve hit leg-spinners for six repeatedly? “S*** question.” Incidentally Maxwell scored a duck and failed to contribute to his teams score.

However, if one takes a close look at his form against spin in IPL 2017 then it can be said that the skippers anger was justified. Maxwell has scored 59 runs  and has a good strike-rate of 184.38. He has also hit fives sixes and four fours.

In the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar series Maxwell showed his prowess with the bat and made a century in his first match. He also handled India’s spin pair Ravi Ashwin and Ravi Jadeja with quite well.

Australia coach Darren Lehmann’s had also said that “he plays spin bowling well”. Hence, Maxwell’s anger and frustration at this question is a bit justified.

