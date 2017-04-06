IPL 2017 Terrace Talk: Top conversations from SRH vs RCB

Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman at the IPL 10 opening ceremony. (Source: PTI) Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman at the IPL 10 opening ceremony. (Source: PTI)

Across streets and mohallas, conversations were in full swing during the first match of IPL 10. We lent our ears to those passionate voices.

What’s Ganguly Thinking?: “I had gone to see the football World Cup final – the IPL is in no way inferior to that. Hopefully in 10 years, it will be just as big.” Football World Cup?!

Fab Four… Five: Sachin, Dada, VVS, Viru… Amy. Amy Jackson for dummies: The diva who danced away at the opening ceremony is an actress. Don’t you read Page 3!

Fab Four: Amitabh Chaudhary, Anirudh Chaudhry, Rajeev Shukla, CK Khanna.

Cost Cutting: Far cry from the days of PitBull and Akon. And how much money was spent on the tigers costumes? Looked like cheap hand-me-downs from a drama troupe. Opening ceremony subject for another Deloitte report? CoA listening?

Carting Around: The last time you saw such stiff people on a golf cart? Those VIPs who are carted around at the airports terminals, while those with creaky knees have to wait for the who’s who to alight. At least Sachin and Laxman (pic on the right) made an effort to wave at the fans. And to think Rahul Dravid missed the golf cart ride and the bat-shaped memento (now who thought of that) because he is coaching the Delhi Daredevils. Get a life Rahul. On second thoughts, wise decision.

Friend, unfriend, Friend: After the vitriolic series between Australia and India perhaps a calming session on the golf greens might not be a bad idea for Warner and Kohli. Seemed to be working given how relaxed and amiable they looked while being ferried around Uppal Stadium in golf carts.

Nach Baliye 10?: In the studio Sunil Gavaskar dances, Jadeja dances and the cheerleaders dance. Nach Baliye 10. Sorry this is IPL 10.

Oye Guru…?: Ravi Shastri. Microphone in hand. Period. Where’s Navjot Singh Sidhu?

Pitch Unreported: It’s IPL cricket, who needs a pitch report!

Pun Unintended: Hindi commentator on air: ‘Tymal Mills… IPL ke sabse mehenge bowler’. 4-0-31-1. Not bad start for the Rs 12 crore bowler. Ah mehenge.

Kabul to Hyderabad: It took just four deliveries for a player from Afghanistan to make an impact in the IPL. Hyderabad’s leg-spinner Rashid Khan bowls Bangalore’s Mandeep Singh. The batsman played on. Doesn’t matter. History is made. If there is such in thing in the IPL. Hmmm — this is the tenth edition.

Champion’s Knock: Yuvraj Singh 62 off 27; 7×4, 3×6. Ticket for the Champions Trophy booked?

One cap fits all: The IPL organizers — and the newly stingy BCCI might not mind a Hyderabad player being the top run-getter throughout the tournament. That would mean one less orange cap to be made for them.

What A Shot!: The IPL has seen batsmen use some unique techniques to get the better of the bowler. But Deepak Hooda probably pushed it a bit too far by employing a couple of shots — one from behind the stumps and a Guran (Lagaan fame) overhead shot — from the Lagaan batting manual.

Mastermind: IPL pre-match entertainment has come a long way from Mandira Bedi and talk of noodle straps. A quiz, really?

Naman Oh!Ja: Naman Ojha moves under a ball that is swirling and falling from the night sky. He misjudges and drops it. Naman you know where you stand. 1. Saha, 2. Parthiv, 3. Dhoni, 4. Pant, 5. Samson, 6. Engineer

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now