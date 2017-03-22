IPL 2017 team analysis: Core intact, Mumbai Indians will be the team to beat this season

Having failed to make it to the playoffs during the last season, Mumbai released eight players but still had 20 left in their squad. (Source: Express Photo) Having failed to make it to the playoffs during the last season, Mumbai released eight players but still had 20 left in their squad. (Source: Express Photo)

The 2017 Indian Premier League auctions saw records getting shattered one after the other as teams broke the bank to secure their choice of players. Over 350 players went under the hammer as teams tried to sort out their composition. Now we take a look at the teams and their compositions and where they stand going into the tournament which begins from April 5. In focus today are the Mumbai Indians.

Having failed to make it to the playoffs during the last season, Mumbai released eight players but still had 20 left in their squad. Going into the auctions it was the most by any team. Most importantly they kept their core group of players intact. Now with a few new additions, they look quite menacing and might well go on to win the tournament. The biggest asset for Mumbai is their domestic-player bench strength.

With the addition of Mitchell Johnson the bowling looks quite potent again. During the IPL success of 2013, it was Johnson and Malinga who led the attack and proved lethal in the death overs. Along with this pair, Mumbai also have Jasprit Bumrah in the attack. A three-pronged pace attack featuring them could turn out to be the difference between Mumbai and the other teams. The spin department too looks in good hands with the experienced Harbhajan Singh leading the attack. Karn Sharma and latest acquisition K. Gowtham will be the other two.

Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kieron Pollard, Saurabh Tiwary and Jos Buttler keep Mumbai’s batting powerful as usual and as they hold the ability to singlehandedly win matches.

The main challenge though for Mumbai, will be how to get to stitch together a settled playing eleven and not tweak too much with the side. This must happen from the start of the IPL as they can ill-afford to go back to the habit of loosing matches at the beginning. It has been seen in earlier occasions how Mumbai has failed to gather a wining momentum and more often than not they succumb to the pressure which resulted in failures.

Full squad: Nicholas Pooran (30 Lakh), Mitchell Johnson (2 Cr), K Gowtham (2 Cr), Karn Sharma (3.2 Cr), Saurabh Tiwary (30 Lakh), A Gunarathna (30 Lakh), K Khejroliya (10 Lakh), Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Lendl Simmons, Vinay Kumar, Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, J Suchith, Hardik Pandya, Jos Buttler, Tim Southee, Jithesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Punia.

Squad strength: 27 (18 Indian, 9 Overseas)

