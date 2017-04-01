Tax row over; Holkar Stadium now available for IPL matches

MPCA on Saturday paid over Rs 29 lakh towards property and other taxes to IMC. (Source: File) MPCA on Saturday paid over Rs 29 lakh towards property and other taxes to IMC. (Source: File)

Two gates of the Holkar Stadium, an IPL venue in the city, which were sealed for non-payment of taxes, were unlocked after the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) paid the dues to the civic body.

Besides the gates, the office of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) CEO was also sealed on Friday over pending tax dues.

MPCA on Saturday paid over Rs 29 lakh towards property and other taxes to Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) after which civic officials opened the sealed locks of the CEO’s office and also the gates of the stadium.

With this development, the stadium will now be available for the upcoming IPL matches.

IMC Deputy Commissioner Pratap Singh Solanki told PTI that after MPCA paid a cheque of Rs 29.10 lakh to the local body, the sealed office of CEO in Administrative Block and the two main gates of the stadium were opened.

In this IPL season, Holkar Stadium is the home ground of Kings XI Punjab. The franchise will play three matches on April 8, 10 and 20 against Rising Pune Supergiants, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, respectively.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now