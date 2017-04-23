Latest News

Sushant Singh Rajput slams critics after MS Dhoni’s match-winning knock against SRH

Sushant Singh Rajput lauded MS Dhoni for his match winning knock of 61 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 23, 2017 8:11 pm
MS Dhoni played an unbeaten knock of 61 against Hyderabad. (Source: BCCI)

After been under scrutiny for his performance and form, MS Dhoni answered his critics in the best which he has been doing over the period of time. Dhoni, who had string of low scores, anchored Rising Pune Supergiant’s chase as they beat defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad by six-wickets.

After his clinical performance in Pune, he received heap praises from everyone across all-over the world. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the role of Dhoni in his biopic, took to Twitter to congratulate Dhoni’s for his match winning knock.

‘”Dhoni is not a …. ‘ what did you say ?? Wonder where are the Experts now. Proud of you mahi!” tweeted the reel life Dhoni.

In his knock of 34-balls, Dhoni smashed 61 runs to steer Pune to their third triumph of the tournament. He scored 35 runs in the last four overs as Pune avoided another defeat.

Earlier Sushant had said that, “The fact that Dhoni is so harshly scrutinised shows his class &the standard he has set. It’s a matter of time & not hope his bat will answer.”

Dhoni, who captained Chennai Super Kings for eight seasons, is not playing the role of a leader for the first time after the franchise owner appointed Steve Smith as the captain.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 23, 2017 7:50 pm
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It'll be a tough ask as Mumbai Indians have been on a roll 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

26th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kings XI Punjab

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
TODAY

27th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

28th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 24, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

29th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 25, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

30th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 26, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune