Sushant Singh Rajput slams critics after MS Dhoni’s match-winning knock against SRH

MS Dhoni played an unbeaten knock of 61 against Hyderabad. (Source: BCCI) MS Dhoni played an unbeaten knock of 61 against Hyderabad. (Source: BCCI)

After been under scrutiny for his performance and form, MS Dhoni answered his critics in the best which he has been doing over the period of time. Dhoni, who had string of low scores, anchored Rising Pune Supergiant’s chase as they beat defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad by six-wickets.

After his clinical performance in Pune, he received heap praises from everyone across all-over the world. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the role of Dhoni in his biopic, took to Twitter to congratulate Dhoni’s for his match winning knock.

‘”Dhoni is not a …. ‘ what did you say ?? Wonder where are the Experts now. Proud of you mahi!” tweeted the reel life Dhoni.

“Dhoni is not a …. ” what did you say ?? Wonder where are the Experts now. Proud of you mahi!! http://t.co/KPEpxeGhJr — SHIV Sushant Rajput (@itsSSR) 22 April 2017

In his knock of 34-balls, Dhoni smashed 61 runs to steer Pune to their third triumph of the tournament. He scored 35 runs in the last four overs as Pune avoided another defeat.

Earlier Sushant had said that, “The fact that Dhoni is so harshly scrutinised shows his class &the standard he has set. It’s a matter of time & not hope his bat will answer.”

The fact that Dhoni is so harshly scrutinised shows his class &the standard he has set.

It’s a matter of time ¬ hope his bat will answer. — SHIV Sushant Rajput (@itsSSR) 15 April 2017

Dhoni, who captained Chennai Super Kings for eight seasons, is not playing the role of a leader for the first time after the franchise owner appointed Steve Smith as the captain.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 23, 2017 7:50 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd