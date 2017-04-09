Latest News

IPL 2017: Suresh Raina will hit the most sixes in IPL 2017, says Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo is ruled out from participating in the ongoing IPL for the time being after he suffered a hamstring injury in December last year.

Dwayne Bravo is a part of the Gujarat Lions squad in the ongoing IPL. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

While the Gujarat Lions rued the absence of their star all rounder Dwayne Bravo in the opening match of the IPL 10, the West Indian himself has donned the predictors hat and has stated that it this year it will be his skipper Suresh Raina who will hit the most number of sixes in IPL.

In a video shared by the GL franchise Bravo is seen answering a few questions and also stating why this year the Gujarat Lions will succeed.”We are a good unit and family. that is what keeps us going. This year it will be Suresh Raina who will hit the most number of sixes”

Meanwhile, Dwayne Bravo is ruled out from participating in the ongoing IPL for the time being after he suffered a hamstring injury in December last year during the Big Bash League in Australia. He then underwent a surgery last month and is still recuperating from it.

Dwayne Bravo is known for his death bowling skills and is extremely handy with the bat. Last season, Bravo played a big role in taking Gujarat Lions to the playoffs. He took 17 wickets from 15 matches in IPL9.
Recently after the debacle against KKR, Gujarat Lions captain Suresh Raina said they missed the services of experienced Dwayne Bravo and are hoping to get him back soon.

