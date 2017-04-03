IPL 2017: Suresh Raina has guts to steer his team to winning the game, says Mohammad Kaif

Suresh Raina would look to make most of IPL 10. (Source: BCCI) Suresh Raina would look to make most of IPL 10. (Source: BCCI)

Gujarat Lions, after a dream start to their IPL campaign last year, would like to do more of the same in their second stint in the cash-rich league. In an exclusive conversation with the indianexpress.com, team’s newly appointed assistant coach Mohammad Kaif talks about the preparations ahead of IPL 10, possible combinations and more. Excerpts:

On team combination

We have a mix of young and experience in our squad this season. And the kind of batting power we had last season, we needed to strengthen our bowling. The reason to have more of the Indian bowlers, as it can well be attributed to the fact that we can only have 4 foreign players in the playing XI, which gives less option to try new combinations. And having players like Brendon McCullum, James Faulkner, Dwayne Bravo, Aaron Finch, Dwayne Smith and Jason Roy, you really don’t get much option in bowling. Hence, with more of the Indian bowlers, selectors have more room to optimise the squad having regard to the pitch conditions. We have added bowlers like Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Nathu Singh, Basil Thampy and the two all-rounders Shubham Agrawal, Pratham Singh. This adds variety and strength in our team.

On Suresh Raina

Suresh is a big match player and has the guts to steer his team to winning the game. It will be important for him to perform and score runs. Not for others but for his own satisfaction. And whatever interaction we have had so far, I have seen that he has that hunger to perform. Also, as a captain he has to set a benchmark for his teammates. A captain who is performing and leading from the front always helps in boosting team morale. Playing a tournament like the IPL, always brings pressure on you. But he is a senior player, who has represented India for over a decade now, and won’t play under any pressure in an any given situation.

On Ravindra Jadeja

What a terrific season he has had. We played together for Rajasthan Royal in 2008 and in these 10 years, he had ups and downs, but now has evolved as a key player in India. With the current form he is in, he will play a major role for the Lions this season. His contribution across all formats has been tremendous. During this season we can see him lead our bowling lineup. His batting potential can also not be overlooked. In order to maintain a left-right batting combination, he is very likely to be promoted up the batting order.

On Dinesh Karthik, and his form

Karthik is in great form. He has scored runs throughout the season, plus led his side (Tamil Nadu) to Vijay Hazare Trophy win, which shows he is in fine touch. It is always a good feeling to see him score big runs. With very satisfying season, he is to join us brimming with confidence. His current form helps him put in his best. It will also help ease out pressure from other players.

On Ishan Kishan’s role in the team

Ishan is a nurturing talent with huge amount of potential. With many big names in the squad, in my view, he is likely to bat at no. 6 or 7. If at all he gets opportunity to bat. And it is obvious, a batsman coming seven down, will not not have much time to settle down and shall be expected to play a finishers role. With just 18 years old, it is too early to exert pressure on him. But for sure, eventually the pressure is going to help him evolve as a strong batsman.

On who will keep the wickets

Karthik.. Without any hesitation! He is an experienced player and frankly Ishan is not ready to play two roles at this moment. Over the period of time and with experience, he can do that, but for now we will go with Dinesh as our first choice wicketkeeper.

