Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik angry after umpire gives David Warner not out, watch video

David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad ensured a place in the playoffs with a win against Gujarat Lions. SRH were put to chase 155 after Mohammed Siraj triggered a sensational collapse of Gujarat’s batting line up. They were all out for 154 despite being 111 for the loss of no wickets at one point.

Warner himself was at the forefront of the chase, scoring an unbeaten 69. But he also had a bit of luck on his side. It was in the tenth over of SRH’s innings and the bowler was Ankit Soni. The ball was flat and outside off and it took an outside edge off Warner’s bat before resting in the hands of Dinesh Karthik. Karthik didn’t even bother appealing as he seemed sure of the dismissal but the umpire shook his head.

Gujarat players were visibly distraught with the decision as Karthik threw the ball down in frustration. Munaf Patel went on to have a conversation with David Warner who stuck to the crease after the umpire’s decision. Replays showed that Warner had indeed nicked the ball and had thus been given a new lease of life.

Warner made full use of it as he led the SRH innings from the front. He reached 69 in 52 balls, scoring just nine boundaries and not recording a single six. The win meant that SRH rose to second on the league table and became the second team after Mumbai Indians to book a place in the playoffs for this season .

