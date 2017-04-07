IPL 2017: Suresh Raina crosses Virat Kohli to become highest run scorer

Suresh Raina smashed 68 off 51 balls to guide Gujarat Lions to a formidable total. (Source: PTI) Suresh Raina smashed 68 off 51 balls to guide Gujarat Lions to a formidable total. (Source: PTI)

Suresh Raina on Friday crossed Virat Kohli to become the highest run scorer in the IPL. The Gujarat Lions captain reached the milestone on his way to his 29th IPL half century that he scored in their opening IPL 2017 match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Suresh Raina started the innings at 4098 runs. Virat Kohli’s career total remains at at 4110. It didn’t take long for Raina to overtake the Indian skipper. He is now at 4166 having played out the Gujarat Lions innings and ending with a score of 68*. His innings helped the Gujarat Lions post a formidable total of 183.

Raina will be holding the record for some time now as Virat Kohli’s participation remains in doubt this season in the IPL. Kohli had suffered a shoulder injury during India’s third Test against Australia. He sat out the subsequent fourth Test at Dharamsala. He also clarified that he won’t be playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore untill he is “120 per cent fit.”

“The priority is Indian cricket with the Champions Trophy coming up and I don’t want to take any risks,” he said, “I have not set any date and I will only return when I am 120 percent fit. Having said that I would like to return on field as soon as possible,” Kohli said on the sidelines of RCB’s opening IPL encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

