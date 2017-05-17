IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad are playing their best cricket now, says Ricky Ponting

Former Austrlian skipper Ricky Ponting is backing SRH to win the second eliminator. Former Austrlian skipper Ricky Ponting is backing SRH to win the second eliminator.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has backed Sunrisers Hyderabad to defeat the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator.

Speaking about the compostion of the two teams, Ponting said,“Interestingly enough, getting Chris Lynn back into their side has probably disrupted things more than anything else. They’ve had to completely reshuffle their batting order – Lynn and (Sunil) Narine have opened, and (Gautam) Gambhir and (Robin) Uthappa have batted three and four. Gambhir and Uthappa have been a really consistent opening combination for a really long time,” Ricky Ponting told cricket.com.au.

“It’s obvious KKR are putting more emphasis on their Power Play overs, you probably can’t argue with what they’ve done because Narine has been very dynamic on a couple of occasions and ‘Lynny’ has been at his power-hitting best a few times as well. It will be interesting to see if they revert back to a more conventional way in the semifinals,” he added.

“I’m a big believer in tournament play and trying to find a way to create that bit of momentum going into the finals. All the big World Cups and Champions Trophies I played in, that was always a focus of ours in the Australian cricket team,” he said.

Upon being asked whether SRH are peaking at the right time, Ponting said, “Not necessarily being at your absolute peak for the start of the tournament because trying to maintain that for eight of nine weeks of an IPL is near-on impossible. I like the trajectory they’re (Sunrisers Hyderabad) on.”

“Sunrisers have built and built, and they’re playing their best cricket now. I’d rather be in that camp rather than a team that had a lost a few going into the finals. Whether they planned that or not, but they’ve got a lot of experience in Warner, (Yuvraj) Singh, Shikhar Dhawan,” Ponting said.

“Even Rashid Khan has come in and done really well for them. They’ve got most bases covered. Moises (Henriques) has probably been that little bit of glue. They’re a really well balanced team,” the Australian concluded.

