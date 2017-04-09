Latest News

IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad stroll to victory over Gujarat Lions, twitterati reacts

Gujarat Lions have already lost two of their starting games in this season while Sunrisers Hyderabad are on top with wins under their belt.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 9, 2017 7:26 pm
Gujarat Lions, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rashid Khan, David Warner, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express David Warner scored a fifty as Sunrisers Hyderabad strolled to victory against Gujarat Lions. (Source: IPL)

Defending champion Sunrisers Hyderabad thumped Gujarat Lions by wickets to notch another win on the trot in Hyderabad. Gujarat after being put to bat were restricted to a total of 135/7 in 20 overs.

Afghanistan player Rashid Khan once again proved his worth during the course when he trapped the likes of Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch and Suresh Raina in front of the wickets to bag a three-for and then got involved in a run-out to add to to Gujarat’s misery.

Hyderabad during the chase never really looked under pressure as David Warner and Moises Henriques showed great character and give a solid partnership to the hosts and win the match for them. Gujarat Lions have already lost two of their starting games in this season while Sunrisers are on top with wins under their belt.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s next opponents are Mumbai Indians at Mumbai on April 12.

 

