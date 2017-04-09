IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad stroll to victory over Gujarat Lions, twitterati reacts

David Warner scored a fifty as Sunrisers Hyderabad strolled to victory against Gujarat Lions. (Source: IPL) David Warner scored a fifty as Sunrisers Hyderabad strolled to victory against Gujarat Lions. (Source: IPL)

Defending champion Sunrisers Hyderabad thumped Gujarat Lions by wickets to notch another win on the trot in Hyderabad. Gujarat after being put to bat were restricted to a total of 135/7 in 20 overs.

Afghanistan player Rashid Khan once again proved his worth during the course when he trapped the likes of Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch and Suresh Raina in front of the wickets to bag a three-for and then got involved in a run-out to add to to Gujarat’s misery.

Hyderabad during the chase never really looked under pressure as David Warner and Moises Henriques showed great character and give a solid partnership to the hosts and win the match for them. Gujarat Lions have already lost two of their starting games in this season while Sunrisers are on top with wins under their belt.

Yet to see a batsman stepping out to Rashid Khan. Testimony to the mystery he’s stitched around his deliveries. Well done. #SRHvGL #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 9 April 2017

#SRH reaping the benefits of looking beyond traditional ponds to fish in. Bangladesh last year for the “Fizz”, now Afghanistan for Rashid — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 9 April 2017

To good tonight @SunRisers. @TheGujaratLions need to have a look at some options in the bowling department. Only 1x wicket in 2x games — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) 9 April 2017

Sunrisers Hyderabad have now beaten Gujarat Lions in all four of their matches, chasing down totals on each occasion. #IPL — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 9 April 2017

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s next opponents are Mumbai Indians at Mumbai on April 12.

