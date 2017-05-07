IPL 2017: SRH captain David Warner promises to bounce back in the next game

David Warner said that he couldn’t bring his daughter to SRH’s last game duet to the heat. (Source: Instagram) David Warner said that he couldn’t bring his daughter to SRH’s last game duet to the heat. (Source: Instagram)

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner, on Sunday, posted an image of him with his family, promising to ensure the team gets back to winning ways in the next game. Warner said that he loves to bring his family to matches he plays in and that the reason his daughter was not present during their most recent game against Rising Pune Supergiant was because of the heat. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“I love having my family by my side when I play,” read Warner’s caption, “Was too hot for little Indi Rae to come along. We will bounce back next game.” Warner has been in impressive form this season but his team are currently going through a slump. Their loss to Rising Pune Supergiant was their second on the trot after their previous defeat to Delhi Daredevils. This puts them on fourth spot in the IPL table and in the unique situation of fighting for a play-off spot while being the defending champions.

With 529 runs in 11 matches, Warner is leading the charts for this season’s Orange cap by a distance. He did struggle to find form but seems to have got back to his explosive best since then. He smashed a whirlwind 126 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The score is also the highest by a captain in the IPL, a record that was previously held by Virender Sehwag.

His team, though, haven’t replicated that form. After a good start to the season in which SRH never dropped below the top two, SRH now face a must-win situation when they face table toppers Mumbai Indians, who have already booked a place in the play-offs.

