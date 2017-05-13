IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad romp home to eight-wicket win against Gujarat Lions, qualify for playoffs

Together David Warner and Shankar forged a partnership of 133 which took their side home. (Source: BCCI) Together David Warner and Shankar forged a partnership of 133 which took their side home. (Source: BCCI)

Ahead of their final league fixture, all eyes were on Sunrisers Hyderabad, as to whether they can qualify for the playoffs or not. But they did so in style by registering a comfortable eight-wicket win over rivals Gujarat Lions. With this win, SRH is sitting comfortably in the 2nd spot of the IPL table for now (17 points). But most importantly they have qualified for the playoffs.

The star performers in this match were Mohammad Siraj with the ball and David Warner (69) and Vijay Shankar (63) with the bat. Together David Warner and Vijay Shankar forged a partnership of 133 which took their side to a comfortable win. Warner played a responsible knock after a couple of early jolts. However, Vijay Shankar was dropped early by Dinesh Karthik and it proved costly for the Lions.

While bowling the start wasn’t so smooth for SRH as Gujarat had begun their first innings strongly. At one point their scoreboard read 110 for no loss but from there they didn’t even finish batting their quota of full 20 overs. This was primarily due to the disastrous last 9 overs where they lost wickets in a hurry. The last 10 wickets fell for a mere 43 runs.

At one point 200 was on the cards but it was Mohammad Siraj who started the slide for Lions along with Rashid Khan. Between the two they took four wickets between themselves to turn the game on its head. Sirah finished with a wonderful spell of 4/32 of four overs.

After the win, David Warner said,”It would have been a shame to miss out on the playoffs. We tried to communicate after the first wicket. When we lost a couple of wickets we realised the wicket was slowing up. Credit to Siraj for the way he bowled.”

