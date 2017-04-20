IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad remain unbeaten at home, beat Delhi Daredevils by 15 runs

Debutant Mohammed Siraj took two wickets for 39 runs and bowled well to keep the Delhi batsmen in check. (Source: Twitter) Debutant Mohammed Siraj took two wickets for 39 runs and bowled well to keep the Delhi batsmen in check. (Source: Twitter)

In a match full of twist and turns it was ultimately the Sunrisers Hyderabad who won the game against Delhi Daredevils. Riding high on Kane Williamson’s knock of 89 and some brilliant bowling at the death SRH Delhi Daredevils by 15 runs in their own den. With this win SRH are still unbeaten at home and have made the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium a fortress.

With their fourth successive win at home, Hyderabad jumped to second spot with eight points from six matches, from four wins and two losses.

After winning the toss SRH elected to bat and score 191 for the loss of four wickets. After the early loss of skipper David Warner, Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan forged a 136-run partnership to give SRH a solid platform for a big total.

Chasing 192 for a win, Delhi were in the hunt as they reached 56 for 1 at the end of six powerplay overs with Sanju Samson (42) and Karun Nair (33) going great guns though they lost Sam Billings (13) early on.

But once Samson and Nair were out, Delhi innings lost way and the asking rate piled up. They needed 65 from the final five overs but could only score 49 with the Hyderabad side

bowlers coming up with a fine bowling show at the death overs.

Debutant Mohammed Siraj took two wickets for 39 runs while Siddarth Kaul and Yuvraj Singh grabbed a wicket each.

