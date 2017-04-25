IPL Preview 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad look to pile on misery on Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bangalore. Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bangalore.

In a repeat of the final from last year, this years opening match in IPL 10 saw a clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was SRH who came up trumps back then as they were brimming with confidence. This time however, things are a bit different as RCB will be smarting from their embarrassing defeat as they were bundled out for 49, the lowest total in IPL history. The team from Bangalore will be playing at their home ground and will look to make a serious impact in this match. Currently they are languishing at the bottom of the table and hence, securing a win is imperative.

Teams M W L D P NRR KKR 5 4 1 0 8 +1.013 MI 5 4 1 0 8 +0.302 SH 5 3 2 0 6 +0.549 DD 4 2 2 0 4 +1.635 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.302 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.942 GL 4 1 3 0 2 -1.084 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -1.095

What’s in the kitty

However, RCB will hope that their overseas talent, including Chris Gayle, AB De Villers and skipper Virat Kohli come good as they are all match winners on their own. RCB are currently at the bottom of the standings and can barely afford another loss if they are to stay in the race for the Playoffs.

Meanwhile, having won its maiden IPL crown SRH have tweaked their winning side a little bit. Despite their last-ball defeat to Rising Pune Supergiant, SRH are still in the top four standings and will look to regain their winning momentum and pile on the misery on Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Limitations

The one area that SRH will want to improve upon is their away record; they have played three matches on the road this season and are still without a win. RCB on the other hand have to be careful about their batting lineup and can ill afford to have another such collapse. The one area of concern is that after the trio of Gayle, Kohli and De Villiers there is absolutely no depth in the batting. Hence, this is one area which they must look to address.

Players to watch

Skipper of the Hyderabad side David Warner is yet to fire and so is Chris Gayle. Virat Kohli has also failed to reproduce his form from last year. Hence, a lot will be expected from these three and a close eye must be kept on them when they come out to bat.

