IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Delhi Daredevils by 15 runs, Twitterati reacts

Some good bowling at the end helped Sunrisers Hyderabad defend their total of 191.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 20, 2017 12:41 am
After batting first Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a competitive total of 191/4. (Source: BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad continued their unbeaten home run after beating the Delhi Daredevils by 15 runs. A brilliant knock of 89 by Kane Williamson and some good death bowling at the end saw SRH pick up the win.

After batting first Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a competitive total of 191/4. However, in reply Delhi could only muster 176/5. Some good bowling at the end helped Hyderabad defend their total. Here is how twitter reacted to their victory.

Meanwhile, after this win SRH have leapfrogged to the fourth position in the table.

