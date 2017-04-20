IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Delhi Daredevils by 15 runs, Twitterati reacts

Sunrisers Hyderabad continued their unbeaten home run after beating the Delhi Daredevils by 15 runs. A brilliant knock of 89 by Kane Williamson and some good death bowling at the end saw SRH pick up the win.
After batting first Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a competitive total of 191/4. However, in reply Delhi could only muster 176/5. Some good bowling at the end helped Hyderabad defend their total. Here is how twitter reacted to their victory.
Excellent under pressure from Siddharth Kaul. Maybe the #Daredevils will change their batting order next time……
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 19 April 2017
Another outstanding win at home. Hats off to Siddharth Kaul for that fantastic last over under pressure. #OrangeArmy #RiseOfOrange #SRHvDD pic.twitter.com/VgmwNXixi3
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) 19 April 2017
Batting Disorder #DD #IPL #SRHvDD
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 19 April 2017
Sending Mathews ahead of Chris Morris is like sending Binny ahead of Kohli. #SRHvDD
— Mayanti Langer (@Langer_Mayanti) 19 April 2017
Meanwhile, after this win SRH have leapfrogged to the fourth position in the table.
