IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Delhi Daredevils by 15 runs, Twitterati reacts

Sunrisers Hyderabad continued their unbeaten home run after beating the Delhi Daredevils by 15 runs. A brilliant knock of 89 by Kane Williamson and some good death bowling at the end saw SRH pick up the win.

After batting first Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a competitive total of 191/4. However, in reply Delhi could only muster 176/5. Some good bowling at the end helped Hyderabad defend their total. Here is how twitter reacted to their victory.

Excellent under pressure from Siddharth Kaul. Maybe the #Daredevils will change their batting order next time…… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 19 April 2017

Another outstanding win at home. Hats off to Siddharth Kaul for that fantastic last over under pressure. #OrangeArmy #RiseOfOrange #SRHvDD pic.twitter.com/VgmwNXixi3 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) 19 April 2017

Sending Mathews ahead of Chris Morris is like sending Binny ahead of Kohli. #SRHvDD — Mayanti Langer (@Langer_Mayanti) 19 April 2017

Meanwhile, after this win SRH have leapfrogged to the fourth position in the table.

