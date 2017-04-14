IPL 2017: Sunil Narine sends KXIP for a spin with the bat

In only the second ball of the KKR innings, Narine smashed a boundary off Sandeep Sharma and from there it was a rain of sixes and fours from Narine’s bat. (Source: BCCI) In only the second ball of the KKR innings, Narine smashed a boundary off Sandeep Sharma and from there it was a rain of sixes and fours from Narine’s bat. (Source: BCCI)

The Kolkata Knight Riders have seemingly become experts at springing surprises at their opponents and catching them unaware. After opening with Chris Lynn in the previous two matches, KKR turned heads by sending Sunil Narine to open the innings. It was one of those moves which, if failed gets tons of criticisms or draws applause if it succeeds. However, the decision to promote Narine up the order in their chase of KXIP’s 170 proved fruitful.

With four fours and three sixes Sunil Narine gave KKR the perfect start. In his blitzkrieg innings of 37 from 18, Narine took the attack to the Punjab bowlers. In only his second ball of the innings Narine smashed a boundary off Sandeep Sharma and from there it was a rain of sixes and fours from Narine’s bat. It seemed clear that he had come out with only one intention and that was to see and hit the ball.

While Narine has opened the innings previously in the Big Bash he isn’t renowned as an opener. But the fact that he can hit the ball big led to his promotion. Also batting lower down the order is not much of a help as he faces hardly a few deliveries.

KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir seemed content with Narine’s efforts and also went on to say that he needs to start trusting the West Indian spinner with the bat. His decision though proved to be a masterstroke as KXIP were caught completely unaware. Fast bowler Ishant Sharma in the post match interview went on to admit that everyone in the team was surprised by the move and simply did not know what to expect from Narine.

While Narine’s average in T20 is not something he can boast about, but it is his strike rate which is mighty impressive at 128.3. The two sixes of Varun Aaron that he hit also showed the immense power that he possesses. Whether he will continue to bat at the top will only be answered when KKR face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match. For now Sunil Narine can certainly bask in his success with the willow.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd