Sunil Narine scores 15-ball fifty, joint-fastest in IPL history

Sunil Narine scored a 15-ball fifty, the fastest of IPL 2017 and joint-fastest in Indian Premier League history.

By: Express Web Desk | Bangalore | Published:May 7, 2017 7:05 pm
sunil narine, narine, rcb vs kkr, bangalore vs kolkata, sunil narine fifty, ipl 2017, ipl fastest fifty, ipl, cricket news, cricket, ipl news, indian express Sunil Narine scored a 15-ball fifty against Bangalore. (Source: BCCI)

As Chris Lynn made his comeback to the Kolkata Knight Riders playing XI, it was expected that Sunil Narine will be pushed down the order and Gautam Gambhir and Lynn will open for them. But surprise in store.

Narine opened the batting for KKR against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy stadium and took it by storm scoring the fastest Indian Premier League half-century off just 15 balls.

The off-spinner, who has opened for Kolkata regularly this season, dealt only in boundaries and smoked a six off S Aravind to reach the historic feat. His fifty had five fours and four sixes.

Narine was ultimately dismissed by Aniket Chaudhary for a score of 54 off 17 balls after he top-edge a short pitched delivery to wicket-keeper Kedar Jadhav.

The West Indian was at his attacking best and punished his countryman Samuel Badree. In a single over of Badree, Narine hit three identical sixes towards long-off and followed with a four.

In the over of S Aravind, in which he got his fifty, Narine took a couple and then smashed three fours in a row before Aravind bowled two wides. The fifth ball was smashed for a six as he completed his half-century.

Only Yusuf Pathan has a half-century off 15 balls. Narine’s fifty is the fastest of the tenth season of Indian Premier League.

