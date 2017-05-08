Latest News

‘Sunil n Chris come together to make 105,’ Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Kolkata Knight Riders

Shah Rukh Khan congratulated KKR openers Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn in his own unique way.

Published:May 8, 2017
ipl 2017, kkr, rcb, kolkata knight riders vs royal challengers bangalore, kkr vs rcb, sunil narine, chris lynn, shah rukh khan, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express Sunil Narine scored the fastest ever IPL 50. (Source: IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders, on Sunday beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets to strengthen their chances of sealing a playoff spot. They chased down the total of 159 set up by RCB. Their chase was successful largely due to a whirlwind 105-run opening partnership between Sunil Narine and the returning Chris Lynn.

The two crossed 100 in less than five overs with some brutal batting. In the process, Sunil Narine hit the fastest ever IPL 50, off just 15 deliveries. Between them, they shared 11 fours and eight sixes. It is also telling that while these two made the RCB bowling line up look more idiotic with each passing ball, the rest of the KKR batsmen struggled.

KKR owner and Bollywood start Shah Rukh Khan congratulated his team and the two openers in his own unique style.

Shah Rukh is celebrating the 23rd anniversary of the release of his film “Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.” In the film, his character is named Sunil while Deepak Tijori’s character is Chris. “After Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa in ’94, Sunil n Chris come together to make 105… well played boys! Ami KKR…” said Shah Rukh in his caption.

