Stun-risers Hyderabad

Afghan’s choke-hold

“They’ve fitted in seamlessly. Both speak perfectly good English, along with everyone else in the side. We’re fortunate enough to be the first side to secure a couple of Afghanis.” This was Sunrisers coach Tom Moody in the third week of IPL X. It was the umpteenth time he had been asked about Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan and how the first-ever IPL cricketers from Afghanistan were dealing with their maiden tryst with the glitziest T20 stage in the world. Almost invariably and inevitably, the basis of these questions leaned more on their background than their cricketing skills. Hence, perhaps the former Australian all-rounder’s decision to highlight Nabi and Rashid’s grasp of the English language. For, why would that even matter if the question was about what they do on the field rather than where they come from.

It’s an awkward predicament that’s unlikely to go away as far as Afghan cricket is concerned. Over the last half a dozen years or so, they can lay claim to being the most improved minor cricket nation in the world. To boot, they have appeared in pretty much every multinational ICC event there’s been since 2010. But still you’re likely to hear more about their dramatic journey to come into the international fold — them being a war-torn nation of course — rather than their meteoric rise to being within touching distance of the top-10 teams in the world.

And for all the exoticism that they have brought into the IPL, simply by being Afghans, it’s their cricketing talent and the specific roles that they fit the bill for in the Sunrisers set-up that has seen Nabi and Rashid come here and subsequently become integral members of the defending champions’ dug-out. Adding an entire cricket-mad nation to their fan base wasn’t the only rationale behind roping them in.

Rashid has, of course, proved that repeatedly and dramatically through the season. He’s among the top-10 wicket-takers this season and the third-most economical among all bowlers. On Monday with their play-off qualification on the line, it was Nabi’s turn to prove his worth. And it was the stranglehold that the veteran Afghan laid on the Mumbai top order with the new ball that upset their juggernaut and eventually led to Sunrisers taking a giant step towards ensuring their presence in the business end of the league that they won last year.

Nabi takes the new ball very often for Afghanistan in limited-overs cricket, and his role is primarily to put on the squeeze. Not really a big turner of the ball, he uses angles rather then revolutions to trouble the batsman. He generally deals in cross-seam deliveries from around the wicket with a slightly round-arm release. So he’s either darting balls in from wide of the crease to the left-hander, or confusing right-handers with his line from that same angle. David Warner would later reveal that it was the big boundaries at Uppal that had tempted him to use Nabi against the aggressive Mumbai top order. And it paid off. Nabi got rid of the dangerous Lendl Simmons in his first over, and then conceded only a single boundary despite bowling in the powerplay to finish with miserly figures of 1/13 in four overs. He also adds an explosive element to the Hyderabad line-up with bat in hand, but it wasn’t required here. Mumbai never quite got going following his spell, and then one Afghan was followed by the other into the attack. Rashid – like he does so often – with great help from the ever-improving Siddharth Kaul, who finished with 3/24 including the scalps of Rohit Sharma, Parthiv Patel and Nitish Rana – ensured that the league leaders suffered a dry spell in the middle overs too and could only muster a paltry 138/7.

Shikhar’s star-turn

Shikhar Dhawan’s form with the bat is a lot like his hairline. Try looking at it for as long as you want and it’s unlikely you can actually judge with conviction whether it’s in its best shape or not. He seems to possess a pretty decent covering for it not to be tagged as ‘receding’ but it’s still close-cut enough to leave you guessing. Much like his batting. He might be in the most consistent run with the bat. But because he’s such an antithesis of the elegant left-hander and can look rather scratchy even on a good day at the crease, the verdict is always out on his form.

It wasn’t surprising then that earlier on Monday, it was his selection to be Rohit’s first-choice opening partner for the Champions Trophy that led to a few debates. He wasn’t among the runs against England, India’s last ODI assignment before the Champions Trophy. But despite not having stolen the spotlight, Dhawan has been among the runs in IPL X, and in fact only has his fellow Sunrisers opener David Warner ahead of him in the run-scoring chart after his unbeaten 46-ball 62 that took his team to a comfortable seven-wicket win. He’s always been touted as an explosive opener but his strike rate has rarely risen above the 130s in the shortest format, and at most times in his IPL career, Dhawan has if anything been a more calculative accumulator of runs, who prefers spending time at the crease and then makes the most of it towards the latter part of his innings. Like he did here against a quality Mumbai attack on a slow Uppal wicket. But will this knock silence his critics and the discussions about his place in India’s playing XI for the tournament opener against Pakistan on June 4? Unlikely. For with most things with Dhawan, you really can’t tell for sure.

