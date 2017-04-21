Latest News

IPL 2017: Steve Smith takes six-day break from Indian Premier League

Steve Smith has flown to Dubai with family and the batsman confirmed the news on his Instagram account.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 21, 2017 11:28 am
Steve Smith, Steve Smith Rising Pune Supergiant, Rising Pune Supergiant, Steve Smith batting, IPL 2017, IPL news, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express Steve Smith is leading Rising Pune Supergiant in this IPL. (Source: PTI)

Rising Pune Supergiant and Australian skipper Steve Smith has taken a 6-day break from the on-going Indian Premier League and has flown away to Dubai for a couple of days in his 6 day break. The leading run-scorer for his franchise Rising Pune, Smith confirmed the news on social media.

The right-handed batsman took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Ducked off to Dubai for a couple of days in my 6 day break and discovered some magnificent Acai bowls #pineappleexpress @pineappleexpresscafe”.

Pune franchise are presently sitting at the second last spot in the points table with just two wins and four points under their belt after playing five matches. Smith’s absence in the line up would certainly mean that the captaincy would now be handed over to Ajinkya Rahane who was also the stand-in captain during Pune’s clash against Delhi Daredevils earlier in the season. Smith was then ruled out of the match due to an upset stomach.

Apart from the captaincy position, this has also created a void in the overseas batting position. It would be interesting to see who makes the cut in playing XI.
The last game that Rising Pune Supergiant played, they stood on the winning podium after beating Royal Chalengers Bangalore by a convincing margin of 27 runs and are now set to meet defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in the next encounter in Pune. They would now be looking to continue with their winnings streak against the David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad at home.

