IPL Final, RPS vs MI: Steve Smith looks forward to final bus ride with Manoj Tiwary on Sunday

Rising Pune Supergiant have made it for the first time in the big stage of the IPL. After defeating Mumbai Indians, Pune are now looking confident as a team with the final approaching. This whole season they have been able to put up a strong combination with each player in its position giving his best for the side. The opening pair has clicked in a few matches, the most reliable middle order with Steve Smith, MS Dhoni, Manoj Tiwary have always helped the team being mentally tough and prepared for big matches.

Against Mumbai Indians, M.S. Dhoni’s brilliant 40-run cameo in last few overs helped Pune to touch 160-run mark. In the bowling department, the match-winning spell of 4 for 16 by Washington Sundar and 4 for 37 by Shardul Thakur did the required work for their side. Pune looks a formidable side with all the players in good touch and are raring to go against the Mumbai Indians for one last time.

It’s been good fun sitting next to @mannirocks14 on the bus the last 6 weeks. I look forward to 1 more bus ride tomorrow #goodtimes #frontrow 🚌 👍🏼 A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49) on May 20, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

Rising Pune Supergiant captain Steve Smith looked relaxed ahead of the final against the Mumbai Indians. On his Instagram account, the Australian posted a selfie with Manoj Tiwary with a caption saying, “It’s been good fun sitting next to @mannirocks14 on the bus the last 6 weeks. I look forward to 1 more bus ride tomorrow”.

It has been a long six weeks journey for all the players and one last time the Pune squad will come out all guns blazing for their final encounter, hoping for their maiden IPL triumph.

