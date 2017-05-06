IPL 2017 SRH vs RPS: Pune rise to second spot after Ben Stokes show, Jaydev Unadkat hat-trick

Jaydev Unadkat took a hat-trick in the last over of the match. (Source: IPL) Jaydev Unadkat took a hat-trick in the last over of the match. (Source: IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad needed 13 runs to win off the last over of their match against Rising Pune Supergiant in the Indian Premier League. Jaydev Unadkat was yet again the man chosen by Steve Smith to bowl the last over. At the crease were Rashid Khan and Bipul Sharma who were both struggling to get the scoreboard ticking. By the end of the that over, SRH were still short by 13 runs and Unadkat had become the third bowler this season to get a hat-trick. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Rising Pune Supergiant had set a modest target of 149 for Sunrisers to chase. For a moment it looked like the defending team didn’t stand a chance when SRH openers Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner were going about their business. While they weren’t explosive in their 25-run opening stand, the quiet assuredness with which they played showed that SRH were more than capable of chasing down the target set form them on the day. Dhawan was the first to go and also the first of three to fall to Ben Stokes. Just a ball later, Stokes took another big gun, Kane Williamson.

SRH may have been shaken but stability was brought back for a while when Yuvraj Singh joined Warner. The two put together 54 runs for the third wicket and victory looked assured. But RPS hit back with the wicket of Warner. Yuvraj then saw two others depart with no meaningful contribution on the scoreline before himself becoming the second to fall to Jaydev Unadkat. The most notable incident in the match after that was the last over hat-trick that won RPS a match that they looked set to lose. Unadkat is only the third bowler in IPL history to have got a maiden over hat-trick

It was a rather unimpressive show with the bat from the Rising Pune Supergiant with Ben Stokes being the top scorer with 39 runs off 25. But their bowling attack has made sure that RPS leap-frog KKR to go second on the IPL table.

