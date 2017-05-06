IPL 2017: I want to keep the momentum going, says David Warner

David Warner said that Sunrisers need to perform well and win upcoming couple of matches. (Source: PTI) David Warner said that Sunrisers need to perform well and win upcoming couple of matches. (Source: PTI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rising Pune Supergiant in Hyderabad and skipper David Warner said that his focus would be on continuing the momentum that he has got for Australia as well in the ICC Champions Trophy.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“I hope so. Obviously, I am going to give my best all the time. For me, the last four months has been very effective. I want to keep that momentum going. Not just for me but playing for my country as well,” Warner said.

“It’s going to be a great tournament. You have to win every game basically to win the tournament. So for us, we are going to go out there and be positive. We got a great, balanced team, led by Smithie. We have positive thoughts and I really look forward to it,” he added.

Talking about the away games, the SRH skipper accepted that the away games have been tricky for his side and they have lost plot in between while playing away from home.

“Away games have been a bit challenging for us. We are just missing the mark a little bit when we play away. But, the positive thing is we know that if we can make our way to the finals, we know that it’s going to be home. That’s another positive for us,” Warner said.

Emphasising on the the upcoming games. the opening batsman told that Sunrisers need to perform well and win upcoming couple of matches and looked positive about finishing in top two.

“Obviously, we need to win a couple of more games before we secure the top-four. Hopefully, positively, may be finishing top two. We know that we are a good team and a day game as well. So, for us it’s about going out there and playing our best cricket and obviously starting as well as we can,” he said.

Warner hailed Afghanistan’s leggie Rashid Khan and said that he has got good opportunity to showcase his talent in this IPL.

“He (Rashid) is a fantastic prospect for Afghanistan. It’s great find from the IPL. It’s great to give him opportunity and show his capabilities against the world’s best players,” he said. “I love meditation. On rare occasions like we were in Dharamshala, I want to go out in the open in the mountains and meditate a little bit,” he said.

