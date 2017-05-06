SRH vs RPS: David Warner becomes the first player to score 500-plus runs in four consecutive IPL seasons

David Warner has hit 50 fours and 24 sixes thus far in the tournament. (Source: PTI) David Warner has hit 50 fours and 24 sixes thus far in the tournament. (Source: PTI)

David Warner has become the first batsman in this year’s Indian Premier League to score 500 runs in four consecutive IPL seasons. Incidentally, he is also the first batsman to score 500 runs this season and thereby holds the orange cap. He reached this milestone after hitting a boundary in the sixth over of the innings against Rising Pune Supergiant. After having a quiet beginning to the season Warner set the tournament alight with a magnificent century against KKR. The destructive left-hander has been scoring at an average of 64.87 in this year’s IPL, hitting three fifties and one ton. He has hit 50 fours and 24 sixes thus far in the tournament.

Warner has been on fire this IPL, and has been scoring at an average of 64.87. He has also hit three fifties and one ton. It may be recalled here that last season he scored 848 runs from 17 matches. In 2015 he scored 562 runs and in 2014 he hit 528 runs.

In a recent interview, David Warner said that his focus would be on continuing the momentum that he has got for Australia as well in the ICC Champions Trophy. “I hope so. Obviously, I am going to give my best all the time. For me, the last four months has been very effective. I want to keep that momentum going. Not just for me but playing for my country as well,” Warner said.

Emphasizing on the upcoming games. the opening batsman told that Sunrisers need to perform well and win the upcoming matches and looked positive about finishing in top two. “Obviously, we need to win a couple of more games before we secure the top-four. Hopefully, positively, may be finishing top two. We know that we are a good team and a day game as well. So, for us, it’s about going out there and playing our best cricket and obviously starting as well as we can,” he said.

