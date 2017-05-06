SRH vs RPS: Ben Stokes has clicked and won us many games, says Shardul Thakur

Ben Stokes chipped in with both bat and ball for RPS. (Source: BCCI/IPL) Ben Stokes chipped in with both bat and ball for RPS. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad, going strong at one point in the 149-run target set by Rising Pune Supergiant, lost way towards the end, and tasted a 12-run defeat in the IPL 2017 contest on Saturday. David Warner and Yuvraj Singh stand put the chase on track after early wickets but Warner’s wicket changed things. At the post match-presser, Shardul Thakur said SRH skipper’s wicket turned things their way.

“Warner and Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) were going strong. When Warner got out, I would say that was the turning point. Later, we also wanted Yuvi’s wicket. In the death overs, it can go either way. So, it went our way,” he said at the post match press conference.

Even after Warner’s departure, Yuvraj was still out in the middle and SRH needed 41 off 24. Thakur said the team backed themselves to defend the total, and went hard in the final overs.

“We all felt it was a 50-50 game when they needed 41 run from four overs and Yuvraj was still there. But, we were always on the plus because the pitch was not favouring batsmen that well. It was not a high scoring pitch. So, four overs 41 defendable. We just backed ourselves and went hard at it,” he said.

Thakur lavished praise on Ben Stokes. The all-rounder first scored 39 with the bat and returned to pick three wickets, and also bowled a very tight 19th over.

“Everyone knows what he (Stokes) is capable of. He is delivering it in the middle. It was important for the team as well for him to do well. He covers up the all-rounder slot. He contributes both with the bat and the ball. His role play is important for the team. By far, he has clicked and won us many games,” he said.

SRH seamer Siddharth Kaul, who had a good game personally as he picked four wickets, lauded Pune bowlers for changing the course of the match in the final overs.

“They bowled really well in the last overs. The wicket was helping them in the second innings,” he said. He expressed happiness over the way he is bowling.

“It’s really going well.I am executing really well the plans for the team.. whenever situation demands and whatever

the captain needed, I am trying to do that,” Kaul said.

