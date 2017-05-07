SRH vs RPS: Ben Stokes’ edge, Naman Ojha completes the catch but the left-hander survived: Here’s why

Rashid Khan returned with figures of 18/1 against Rising Pune Supergiant. (Source: BCCI) Rashid Khan returned with figures of 18/1 against Rising Pune Supergiant. (Source: BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad might have lost the match against Rising Pune Supergiant on Saturday but the Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan would have been pretty satisfied after he eventually won the battle against all-rounder Ben Stokes. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The incident happened in the 15th over of RPS innings. Rashid bowled a good length delivery that went a bit away from Stokes after he tried to come down the track and edged it as suggested by the spinner and wicket-keeper Naman Ojha. The on-field umpire turned down the appeal as well. But on the very next delivery, the Afghan leg-spinner dismantled the wood-work behind the Englishman to remove him for 39.

Rising Pune Supergiant after being put into bat scored 148/8 in 20 overs. Stokes top scored with 39 while skipper Steve Smith and MS Dhoni chipped in with 34 and 31 respectively. Sidhharth Kaul during the course scalped 4 wickets for Sunrisers. In reply, David Warner’s side lost the plot as a flurry of wickets pushed them on the back-foot.

Only three of Hyderabad batsmen managed to get into double figures mark including Warner’s 40 and Yuvraj’s 47. Later during the chase, the hosts required 13 runs off the last over. Jaydev Unadkat not only defended the total but scalped a hat-trick and didn’t give away a single run. The left-handed bowler’s wickets included the dismissals of Bipul Sharma, Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Sunrisers Hyderabad were restricted to 136/9 in 20 overs to hand RPS a win by 12 runs. Unadkat bagged a five-wicket haul during the process.

