IPL 2017: Yuvraj Singh’s rapidfire knock too hot to handle for RCB

Yuvraj Singh scored a brisk 62 to spearhead SRH in the IPL 2017 opener against RCB. (Source: PTI) Yuvraj Singh scored a brisk 62 to spearhead SRH in the IPL 2017 opener against RCB. (Source: PTI)

Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a super start in the tenth edition of the IPL when they beat last year’s finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore by 35 runs in Hyderabad. Playing the first match of the season comprising last year’s finalists has been a ‘tradition’ for the league and it continued in 2017. Alongside that tradition continued RCB’s ever-disappointing bowling effort and at the other end, SRH’s massive scoring.

With whirlwind knocks by Moises Henriques and Yuvraj Singh, SRH got the thumping start they needed, helped significantly by RCB’s shoddy fielding job, to put together 207 runs. After winning the toss, RCB’s stand-in captain Shane Watson put SRH to put and the home side took that as an opportunity to let loose.

With 207, their second highest score in the IPL, SRH had put RCB in all sort of bother who had already been depleted by the absence of AB De Villiers, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

No one looked to be in control for the visiting RCB despite the quick 32 from 21 balls by Chris Gayle at the top of the order. However, he fell to Deepak Hooda with David Warner taking the catch. It’s a perfect sign of the player Gayle is considering he had smacked a delivery for a 103 metres six just a ball prior.

Elsewhere Travis Head (30) and Kedar Jadhav (31) also tried to accumulate runs but never found the backing at the other end with the asking rate climbing swiftly. Lower down the order, none of the RCB batsmen provided any fight with Watson and Sreenath Aravind going for consecutive deliveries courtesy Ashish Nehra. This took the left arm seamer to 100 IPL wickets and a chance to get a hat-trick which didn’t materialise in the end.

In fitting fashion to exemplify how it was an all-round show, Yuzvendra Chahal was the last wicket to fall after being found short of the non-striker’s end as Chris Jordan struck from mid-wicket region.

In the opening innings, at the top of the order, SRH lost Warner for just 14 to extend his poor run in the sub-continent but that wasn’t going to be the case for Shikhar Dhawan and Henriques who relaxed their arms and hit freely even as Watson tried to break the momentum with bowling changes. RCB used as many as seven bowlers but the stage was set after the 74 run stand for the second wicket.

When Sachin Baby took the catch of Dhawan, at 40, Yuvraj Singh walked out to bat and it seemed like it was going to be his night from the word go. Anything he hit, connected well and went big. Yuvi brought up his fifty from 23 balls and in the end, he was undone by Tymal Mills at 62 from 27 balls.

Before the start of the game, IPL 2017 began things off by felicitating VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. This was followed by a dance and music performance as is the case with IPL ceremonies.

