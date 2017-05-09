IPL 2017 SRH vs MI: Sunrisers Hyderabad loss is an eye-opener, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma said that they have a lot of learning from Hyderabad loss. (Source: BCCI) Rohit Sharma said that they have a lot of learning from Hyderabad loss. (Source: BCCI)

When he won the toss and elected to bat first, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma exlained his decision saying, “We have done well while chasing but haven’t batted much first.” As they have already qualified for the play-offs, Mumbai were safe to experiment.

But it turned out to be a wrong decision as they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad and skipper Rohit said that it was an eye-opener for them and lesson what they need to do when they bat first.

“We just wanted to try something different by batting first today and it did not pay off. Batting second was much easier, but 138 is too less. If you don’t take wickets, it’s always going to be hard. It’s an eye-opener for us on what to do when we bat first, what to do in the first six overs and little things like that,” Rohit said after the match. “We could be put into bat, it won’t always be in our favour, so we have a lot of learning from this loss. We knew the wicket wasn’t easy but we got nowhere near a good score. Sunrisers bowled well and kept us guessing,” he said.

On the other hand, Hyderabad skipper credited his bowlers who kept Mumbai to a low total of 139 runs.

“Credit to the bowlers, they did the job and gave us a small total to chase. I asked one of top four to go through the end of the game and they did that. I just thought up front with their left handers and with the long boundary and breeze, I bowled Nabi. It was a bit of a hit-or-miss, but it paid off tonight. We just treat every game as a knockout game.”

The man who came as an opener and remained unbeaten was Shikhar Dhawan, making unbeaten 62 off 46 balls and was declared Man-of-the-Match.

“It was an important game. The plan was that I have to stay at the crease as long as possible. Moises also played a good knock. I’ve been feeling good. I was working on consistency when I had a few quiet months. I worked at it and all the heart I’ve put into it has worked out now, so I’m happy,” Dhawan said.

