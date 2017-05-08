IPL 2017 SRH vs MI: Shikhar Dhawan shines with fifty, Sunrisers Hyderabad all but through to play-offs

Shikhar Dhawan made 62 runs off 46 balls for Hyderabad. (Source: BCCI) Shikhar Dhawan made 62 runs off 46 balls for Hyderabad. (Source: BCCI)

As if he was celebrating his recall into the Indian squad or may be proving it to his critics if they had any questions about why he was picked in India’s Champions Trophy squad. Shikhar Dhawan led Sunrisers Hyderabad to a seven-wicket win and closer to a place in the IPL 2017 play-offs with an unbeaten 62 off 46 balls against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.

After this win, Hyderabad are now at fourth position in the points table with 15 points from 13 matches and need to win their final game against Gujarat Lions in Kanpur to claim the spot. If they lose and Kings XI Punjab win all their remaining three matches then Hyderabad will lose on the playoff spot.

Mumbai, meanwhile, remained at the top spot with 18 points from 12 matches. They have already qualified for the playoffs, the first team this season to do so.

Chasing a modest total of 139 runs, Hyderabad lost David Warner early but a 91-run stand between Dhawan and Mosis Henriques led the team’s chase. The stand for the second-wicket came off 66 balls and was broken when Henriques was caught by Rohit Sharma off Jasprit Bumrah. Dhawan remained unbeaten and hitting the winning runs for Hyderabad.

Yuvraj Singh, who had injured his wrist and was is pain, came out to bat but could only score nine runs. He was caught at deep backward point. Vijay Shankar was unbeaten on 15 with Dhawan.

The win was set up Hyderabad bowlers who restricted a star-studded Mumbai line-up for only 138 for the loss of seven wickets. Rohit Sharma was the only batsman who could defy the Hyderabad attack with his 67.

The defending champions made three changes to their line-up bringing in Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar and Mohammed Siraj for Kane Williamson, Bipul Sharma and Ashish Nehra.

Nabi impressed with the ball again as he removed Lendl Simmons of his first ball, in the second over of the match. He gave only 13 runs in his four overs.

Other bowler to shine for Sunrisers was Siddarth Kaul who picked up three wickets including Parthi Patel, Nitish Rana and Rohit. Bhuvneshwar Kumar cleaned up the tail.

