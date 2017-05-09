SRH vs MI: Rohit Sharma takes one on the helmet, watch video

Rohit Sharma walked in the middle early in the match after Mumbai Indians lost two quick wickets. Sunrisers Hyderabad were on top of the game in first six overs. They maintained pressure on Mumbai Indians batsmen as they conceded only 36 runs in first six overs. Sunrisers bowlers, Siddharth Kaul and Mohammad Nabi lived up to the expectations, bowling at the perfect length and giving no room for attack.

In the seventh over Mumbai Indians could have lost their fourth wicket when the Kaul bowled a bouncer to Rohit Sharma on middle and leg and the latter missed a pull. The miss shot resulted in another big appeal made by Kaul, the ball had struck the helmet and the appeal made by Kaul had seemingly made no sense to the umpire. The umpire discussed it with the square leg umpire and eventually dismissed the appeal.

Mumbai Indians went on to lose the match by seven wickets. They set a target 139 for SRH to chase. While the hosts lost captain David Warner early in the innings, Shikhar Dhawan stuck on and built a second wicket partnership of more than 90 runs with Moises Henriques. Dhawan ended the match with an unbeaten 62 off 46 and SRH chased down the target in 18.2 overs.

The win proves as a big leg-up for SRH’s bod for a play-off spot. They are fourth on the league standings. Below them are Kings XI Punjab who trail them five points but have two games in hand. The fact that Punjab now only have matches left with the top-four teams, against whom they have dismal records, only boosts SRH’s chances of making the play-offs.

