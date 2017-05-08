Latest News

IPL 2017 SRH vs MI Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad face do-or-die situation against Mumbai Indians

David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will play against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at home on Monday.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 8, 2017 1:31 am
IPL 2017, IPL 2017 news, IPL 2017 Preview, IPL 2017 Preview news, David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express SRH will lock horns with MI in Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will come to all guns blazing in their penultimate match of this season against in-form Mumbai Indians on Monday in Hyderabad. The home team would be looking to improve their position in the points table. The last time these two sides met, Mumbai registered an easy win over Hyderabad by four wickets.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

What’s in the kitty?

Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost two consecutive matches with the last loss being a narrow one against Rising Pune Supergiant. They’ll have to win their remaining two matches to cement their place in top four. Table-toppers Mumbai will look to strengthen their lead to 20 points and stay at the top. Mumbai have lost just two matches in this season’s campaign and will look continue with their current form.

Limitations

In the last match for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson lost their way out too early. Also, the failure of Naman Ojha and loose bowling from Sunrisers bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Bipul Sharma will be a worry for the team. As for the Mumbai Indians, things are running smooth with Pollard and Simmons adding to their strength in the top order. Moreover, Mumbai will be hoping Nitish Rana to get back in form with captain Rohit Sharma as well.

Players to watch out for

With the Sunrisers captain David Warner in dazzling form and Yuvraj’s mature innings in the middle order against Pune, Sunrisers will be hoping for them to continue with their consistency and take them closer to the playoffs. Also in the bowling, Siddharth Kaul can be a possible threat for the Mumbai Indians who produced an impressive spell of four for 29 against Pune.

For the Mumbai Indians, Kieron Pollard being back in form is a big boost. Lendl Simmons’ performance in the last match has also given an extra edge to their opening pair with aggressive Parthiv Patel on the other end. Mumbai’s spin attack with Harbhajan Singh and Karn Sharma who took three wickets each can trouble the Sunrisers batsmen.

