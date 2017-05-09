SRH vs MI: I am very much looking forward to the playoffs, says Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan played an anchor role in setting up Sunrisers Hyderabad’s victory. (Source: IPL/BCCI) Shikhar Dhawan played an anchor role in setting up Sunrisers Hyderabad’s victory. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched a crucial win over the table toppers Mumbai Indians in a low scoring match in Hyderabad on Monday. Sunrisers were impressive with the ball restricting Mumbai’s formidable batting line-up to 138. Chasing 139, the Sunrisers lost their in-form captain David Warner for six runs.

But they made sure to switch from pressure mode to attacking mode as Shikhar Dhawan and Moises Henriques smashed the Mumbai bowling attack and took Sunrisers’ score to 98 in 12 overs, ensuring an easy win at home.

The show was set by Shikhar Dhawan who started off in blistering fashion and kept the scoreboard ticking briskly. He scored a match winning 62 of 46 balls remaining not out which also included four boundaries and two sixes.

After the match, Shikhar Dhawan spoke to the IPL official website saying, “It’s great to be a part of the match winning team, I enjoyed my innings and played with maturity and responsibility, since Warner got out early and Yuvraj also got injured so i knew i had to stay till the end.”

On his partnership with Moises Henriques he said,”It was a crucial partnership for us and Moises played a brilliant knock, we knew that we have to stay till the end to win, so when Henriques got out, i knew that one of us should finish the game by staying till the end.”

“Earlier we used to score quick 50-60 runs in powerplay, but this time we decided to stay till long and made 40 in first six overs and after settling down decided to attack.”

Dhawan stayed out of form for 5-6 months and after playing a comeback innings he said, “I was relaxed during my innings and focused on my process of playing, even during my Test series i was more concerned about the process in IPL i started off with a decent inning of 40 in opening match and now i’m in good touch so i hope to continue my good form in future as well.”

On being asked about his selection for the Champions Trophy squad he said, “I am really happy to be selected in the squad, my only focus will be on my form and will try my best to score for the Indian team, and bring back the Champions Trophy again just like 2013.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad have almost qualified for the playoffs, Dhawan looked pumped up for the upcoming crucial encounters as he said, “We have a very good side so i am very much looking forward to it.”

