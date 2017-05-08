Latest News

SRH vs MI: In-form Shikhar Dhawan leads Hyderabad to seven wicket win over Mumbai, twitterati react

Shikhar Dhawan led from the front as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 9, 2017 12:06 am
Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 62 off 46 balls on a day when his selection to the Indian team for the Champions Trophy was announced. (Source: IPL)

Shikhar Dhawan came out with the goods when it mattered most for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He scored an unbeaten 62 off 46 balls to lead SRH to a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. The win acts as a major leg up for SRH in their quest for a spot in the IPL 2017 play-offs.

Mumbai Indians batted first and set a target of 139 for SRH to chase. The hosts faced an early set back in their innings as they lost captain David Warner in only the second over. SRH had just seven runs on the board when the first wicket fell. But any worries were put to rest when Moises Henriques stuck on with Shikhar Dhawan to make a 91-run second wicket partnership.

Here are a few reactions to SRH’s win: 

SRH next travel to Kanpur to face the Gujarat Lions.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Virat Kohli should look himself in the mirror 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

48th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 8, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

49th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 9, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

50th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 10, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Delhi Daredevils

Green Park, Kanpur

51st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 11, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

52nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 12, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi