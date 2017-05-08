SRH vs MI: In-form Shikhar Dhawan leads Hyderabad to seven wicket win over Mumbai, twitterati react

Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 62 off 46 balls on a day when his selection to the Indian team for the Champions Trophy was announced. (Source: IPL) Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 62 off 46 balls on a day when his selection to the Indian team for the Champions Trophy was announced. (Source: IPL)

Shikhar Dhawan came out with the goods when it mattered most for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He scored an unbeaten 62 off 46 balls to lead SRH to a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. The win acts as a major leg up for SRH in their quest for a spot in the IPL 2017 play-offs.

Mumbai Indians batted first and set a target of 139 for SRH to chase. The hosts faced an early set back in their innings as they lost captain David Warner in only the second over. SRH had just seven runs on the board when the first wicket fell. But any worries were put to rest when Moises Henriques stuck on with Shikhar Dhawan to make a 91-run second wicket partnership.

Here are a few reactions to SRH’s win:

The big plus for @SunRisers is the form of @SDhawan25 & the fact that he closed out the game. That, and the role of the two Afghan spinners — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 8 May 2017

Despite early loss of Warner, no show of nerves. Hyderabad progressing to play-offs in style… — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 8 May 2017

SRH next travel to Kanpur to face the Gujarat Lions.

