SRH vs MI: David Warner takes a brilliant catch to get rid of Parthiv Patel, watch video

David Warner celebrates after taking a stunning catch of Parthiv Patel. (Source: IPL) David Warner celebrates after taking a stunning catch of Parthiv Patel. (Source: IPL)

Mumbai Indians’ start was a bit shaky against the Sunrisers Hyderabad as they lost two quick wickets within four overs. Lendl Simmons and Nitish Rana went back to pavilion inside the four over mark leaving the side helpless. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Parthiv Patel looked settled at the crease till the sixth over before the Sunrisers bowler Siddharth Kaul bowled a slower delivery outside off and Parthiv chipped the ball down towards long-on followed by the Sunrisers captain David Warner’s breathtaking catch.



Warner judged the catch to perfection, with his eyes perfectly glued on the ball till the last moment. Very few fielders would have come close to that catch. Warner attacked the ball , got their and took a classy low catch, executing it to perfection. Mumbai lost their third wicket for mere 36 runs in the seventh over.

Even captain Rohit Sharma’s stable 67-run knock couldn’t take Mumbai Indians beyond the 150-run mark, restricting them to 139 for seven in 20 overs. Mumbai are still on top of the league table and even if they lose Monday’s match to Sunrisers, it would not affect their top position.

For the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Siddharth Kaul was pick of the bowler with three wickets for 24 runs in his four over spell. Sunrisers badly need a win against Mumbai to keep their chances alive for the playoffs.

