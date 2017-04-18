IPL 2017: Hope to get back to winning ways once playing at home, says Manan Vohra

Manan Vohra scored a magical 95 run knock but couldn’t lead KXIP to win against SRH. (Source: PTI) Manan Vohra scored a magical 95 run knock but couldn’t lead KXIP to win against SRH. (Source: PTI)

Kings XI Punjab slumped to their third loss in a row against Sunrisers Hyderabad despite Manan Vohra’s incredible 95 from 50 balls with KXIP tottering at 82/6 at one stage chasing 160 for the win. But despite losing by 5 runs after getting so close to the winning line, Vohra remains upbeat that things can turn around for his side when they get back to their home support. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“This is still early stage of the tournament. But we would like to get back the winning momentum once we are back to our home ground. Hopefully, by god’s grace, things will happen,” he said after the match.

KXIP have now lost three in a row – by 8 wickets to Kolkata Knight Riders, by 51 runs to Delhi Daredevils and on Monday to SRH. These results came on the back of two wins to start the season for the Glenn Maxwell-led side.

From Monday’s effort, Vohra said they would take the positives with their bowling which did enough to restrict SRH to 159. “… because the wicket was batting-friendly, it was slower on one side. Bowlers did their job as well as the

fielders,” he said in the post-match press conference. “We just lost our way in between, in the early stages of the chase. I got a great opportunity to finish the game, but I could not do that. I am pretty sad about this,” he said.

SRH could have scored even lesser had David Warner not stepped up and taken the charging role for the home side in his unbeaten 70-run knock. But Vohra claimed that is what makes Warner one of the best. “David Warner is a legend of this game. He just changed gears. Still, I think 160 was not a bad total to stop them,” Vohra said.

Punjab would play their first home game in Mohali on April 28 against the SRH as well. But before that, they play Mumbai Indians in Indore and Gujarat Lions in Rajkot.

