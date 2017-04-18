IPL 2017: You must expect the unexpected in T20 cricket, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar after match-winning fifer for SRH

David Warner said that “it was great to have Bhuvneshwar” Kumar in the SRH bowling line up. (Source: PTI) David Warner said that “it was great to have Bhuvneshwar” Kumar in the SRH bowling line up. (Source: PTI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s star man for their 5-run win over Kings XI Punjab Bhuvneshwar Kumar said that his heart was “still pounding” even as he collected the man of the match award after the game. “My heart is still pounding,” he said, “T20 is a game where you must expect the unexpected.”

He also said that he was not too worried about Manan Vohra’s late onslaught on the SRH bowling attack. “I’ve been doing this job for Sunrisers and I knew I had to bowl the 19th over. I’m used to it and I believed in myself,” Man of the Match Bhuvneshwar said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Bhuvneshwar finished with figures of 5/19, as Sunrisers registered a five-run win, overcoming a belligerent 50-ball 95 by Vohra.

“When I bowled the 16th or 17th over, I knew he was in good nick,” he said, “I wasn’t worried but wanted to make a plan instead. Warner and I planned to bowl straight yorkers and it worked.”

Hyderabad skipper David Warner commended Bhuvneshwar and Vohra for their respective performances.

“Credit to Manan for playing like that,” he said, “Credit to Bhuvi too, he was unbelievable. Manan made it look easy when he cleared the ropes. He had to dig in for his team. Unfortunately, only one team can win. It’s great to have Bhuvi in the shed at the back end and he executed perfectly.”

Maxwell said it was “criminal” to have lost the match after Vohra’s knock.

“It was an outstanding game, made by a great innings by Vohra. Unfortunately, he didn’t have help from the rest of us. It was definitely chase-able. We did well in the middle with the ball but let it slip in the back end.

“To play an innings like that in a losing cause is criminal. He’s a superstar. A big score like that was around the corner for him,” Maxwell said.

Regarding Bhuvneshwar’s exploits, Maxwell said, “We knew Bhuvi was going to swing it around a bit. We didn’t expect the wicket to be so up and down and he bowled good lengths.

“We had planned for him and Rashid, but giving seven wickets to them probably did us in. We wanted to take off and get 60 in the powerplay, but it didn’t come off.”

