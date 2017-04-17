SRH vs KXIP: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s five-for trumps Manan Vohra’s 95 as SRH beat KXIP

Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up five wickets for 19 runs. (Source: BCCI) Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up five wickets for 19 runs. (Source: BCCI)

When the second time-out was called in Hyderabad, Sunrisers Hyderabad were a happy bunch of players. They needed only four wickets to win the match against Kings XI Punjab. The Punjab unit needed 76 runs off 36 balls with only four wickets in hand.

Three overs later, it was KXIP who were on track to pull off a miracle as Manan Vohra made it his own show. He was batting on 85 off 45 balls and was taking his team closer to the target of 160. He was swinging at everything and was getting rewarded as well.

Vohra took Punjab to as close as 15 needed off 10 balls. But that when it all ended for him. Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced a yorker which hit Vohra on the full and he was adjudged leg-before. And it was left to the final two batsmen Ishant Sharma and Sandeep Sharma to pull off nine off the final over. But Siddarth Kaul bowled Ishant off the fifth ball to hand his team a five-run win.

Punjab’s chase was hit hard when they lost Hashim Amla off the first ball of the innings. They were later pushed on the backfoot as two Afghanistan players ran riots. Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi strangled Punjab picking three wickets amongst themselves.

While Rashid dismissed David Miller and Wriddhiman Saha, Nabi picked up his first two wicket of IPL by dismissing Eoin Morgan.

But the real star with the ball for Hyderabad was Bhuvneshar Kumar who picked up five wickets for 19 runs from his four overs.

Earlier, Hyderabad managed only 159 for the loss of six wickets despite an unbeaten 70 from their captain David Warner. Though he played an uncharacteristic innings, scoring those runs off 54 balls, he managed to block one end as wickets kept falling at the other.

Hyderabad were reduced to 50 for three after losing Shikhar Dhawan, Mosis Henriques and Yuvraj Singh back in the hut. It was a 60-run stand between Naman Ojha and Warner took them towards a big total.

But, the lower order did not show much spine as Warner kept scoring the crucial runs. In the end, only 47 runs were added in the last five overs.

For Punjab, Mohit Sharma and Axar Patel picked up two wickets each while K Cariappa and Sandeep Sharma picked up a wicket each.

