IPL Eliminator, SRH vs KKR: We didn’t have enough runs on the board, says David Warner

David Warner went past the 4000 runs in IPL mark during the defeat to KKR. (Source: PTI) David Warner went past the 4000 runs in IPL mark during the defeat to KKR. (Source: PTI)

David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL Eliminator on Wednesday and bowed out of contention for qualifying for the IPL 10 final to be played on Sunday. At their expense, KKR, who won by 7 wickets with 4 balls to go in a rain-curtailed game, will now play the second qualifier against Mumbai Indians. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Batting first, SRH scored 128 runs/7 in 20 overs, and Warner believed the score was never good enough to defend. At the relaid strip at the M Chennaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, runs haven’t flowed and sixes haven’t soared over the boundary line as they have over the seasons. Yet Warner believed his side fell 30 runs short. “We were probably 30 runs short and it was a tough wicket to bat on. We didn’t have any real momentum and they bowled well. They used the conditions to their favour and the ball was holding on to the wicket a little bit. It’s probably been a disappointing wicket all season – talking to players who’ve played here at RCB. At the end of the day we had to come do our best and we fell short with the bat,” he said in the post-match interaction. The highest score at the Chennaswamy this season has been 161 by Rising Pune Supergiant.

You can’t be playing cricket at 2am, says Nathan Coulter-Nile

As SRH’s inning drew to a close, it started to drizzle before the heavens opened up and led to a big delay in KKR’s start to the chase. The KKR inning only resumed near midnight with the target reduced to 48 runs from 6 overs. Warner praised his team for making a strong start but rued the fact that runs weren’t enough to defend for the bowlers. “Six over games become niggly with low totals. You have to start with positive intent and we did by picking three good wickets upfront. You obviously come hard the first two overs in the Powerplay but obviously there were not enough runs on the board at the end of the day,” he said.

Warner called it a good season for the defending champions where they came good with both bat and the ball unlike the last season where it was one of the two. “I think we were good. We came good towards the end as we did the last time and you try and gain momentum as much as you can. We found some good talent, we played some good cricket with both bat and ball. Last year it was either bat or ball, this year we mixed it a lot. Obviously in some of the key moments in some of the games could’ve gone our way but at the end of the day, it is not our tournament this year,” he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd