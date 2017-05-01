IPL 2017, SRH vs KKR: David Warner, the ‘Ton’ Riser

David, The Goliath, Warner completed his sixth T20 hundred in only 43 deliveries, the fourth fastest in IPL history. His 59-ball 126 was studded with 10 fours and eight sixes. BCCI David, The Goliath, Warner completed his sixth T20 hundred in only 43 deliveries, the fourth fastest in IPL history. His 59-ball 126 was studded with 10 fours and eight sixes. BCCI

‘The Reverend’ breathes fire

Towards the end of last year, David Warner was given an absurd moniker by his Australian team mates. The southpaw had revealed on Brisbane’s 4BC radio how he became ‘The Reverend’ to his buddies, who decided to dump his erstwhile nickname, The Bull. Not very long ago, Warner had been something of an enfant terrible. So this was a paradigm shift.

There’s still hardly anything evangelical in Warner’s cricket and the Cricket Australia’s official website reported how the (nickname) transformation had been “generating plenty of mirth in the Australian dressing room”. The ‘bat-toting’ 30-year-old Sunrisers Hyderabad captain still unleashes mayhem like a raging bull on the field. On Sunday, Kolkata Knight Riders were just blown away.

Good that he enjoyed some luck early on, otherwise a full house at Uppal, and also millions watching on TV, would have missed out on something breathtakingly spectacular. An uppish drive from Warner in the very first over went to Umesh Yadav at mid-off on the half-volley. Chris Woakes misjudged a top edge at mid-on next over. When the next opportunity arrived, and Woakes once again erred, Warner had raced into the nineties.

In between, it was carnage. For starters, Umesh was lofted over the long-off fence and Woakes had been swept into the stands over fine leg. Kolkata captain Gautam Gambhir brought on Yusuf Pathan— mind games maybe, for Sunil Narine’s arrival was expected. Over-conscious not to bowl length, Pathan consistently dropped it a couple of feet too short, and Warner secured a 17-run over.

Narine had to be Kolkata’s last throw of the dice and Warner welcomed him with a switch-hit and reached his half-century in 20 balls – second fastest in this IPL after Chris Lynn’s 19-ball half-ton in Kolkata’s opening game. The team fifty, too, had been raised and Shikhar Dhawan was batting on eight. Warner’s handling of Kuldeep Yadav attested discretion and it was excellent to watch. Yadav was asking tricky questions. He outfoxed Dhawan with a googly but Robin Uthappa missed the stumping. Warner gave the young man the respect he deserved, without allowing him to settle into a rhythm.

He didn’t try to use his feet against Yadav’s googlies. Warner preferred switch-hits instead or played from the crease. It was an intriguing battle between a seasoned pro and a youngster. Warner eventually won it with a couple of sixes and a four in Yadav’s third over, once taking advantage of Woakes’s bad catching form on the night. Warner reached his century with a couple off Umesh. Hyderabad, then, were 126 for no loss after 11 overs. Dhawan, meanwhile, was doing a good complementing job before being run out, thanks to a fantastic piece of fielding from Yadav. A 139-run opening partnership had been broken and it momentarily affected Hyderabad’s batting momentum.

Kane Williamson hit a boundary off Umesh to restore normality and then, Warner laid into Narine with three consecutive fours. The Aussie’s strike-rate against Narine in this innings was over 258; 31 off 12 balls including four fours and a six. Warner eventually departed to a slower ball from Woakes as Gambhir held on to the skier after fumbling a little. By then he had taken the Orange Cap from his Kolkata counterpart and all but slammed the door shut on the opponents.

Knights burned down

Uthappa had been keeping Kolkata in the game on either side of a 47-minute rain break. Mohammed Siraj was clobbered for successive fours before Rashid Khan was slog-swept for a massive six before rain arrived.

Upon resumption, he drove the leggie against the turn over long-off for another six followed by a four to the straight boundary. Manish Pandey was giving his senior colleague good company and a partnership had been building. Warner now showed his captaincy skills, bringing on his best bowler, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The seamer dismissed Pandey with a leg-cutter to end a 78–run partnership. But Uthappa went along unperturbed, taking two sixes off Moises Henriques and reaching his third half-century on the bounce. Kolkata were 107/3 after 12 overs and the target looked achievable with Uthappa staying for another four-five overs. But Siraj bowled a slower deliver well outside the off stump and Uthappa mistimed it to Warner at wide long-off. That virtually ended their hopes.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now