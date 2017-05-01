IPL 2017, SRH vs KKR: It was great that I went out there with a clear game plan, says David Warner

David Warner scored 126 runs in 59 balls for SRH against KKR. (Source: IPL/BCCI) David Warner scored 126 runs in 59 balls for SRH against KKR. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

David Warner produced a masterclass at home to steer Sunrisers Hyderabad to a dominant 209/3 against Kolkata Knight Riders. His 50 from 20 balls and eventual 126 from 80 balls with 10 fours and eight sixes, was the sort of batting that a team needed to produce if they were to stop this KKR outfit. Warner played a flurry of shots including a switch-hit off the first ball to Sunil Narine to send it soaring over third man. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

After the 48-run win, Warner admitted that the whole attack on the bowling was planned and paid off dividends in the end. “It was great that I went out there and had a clear game plan. I just said to the guys ‘commit to your shots’,” he said in the post-match press conference.

He also admitted that the plan was to put pressure on the KKR spinners – Yusuf Pathan, Narine and Kuldeep Yadav. “When you got a quality spin-bowling unit bowling against you, you always have to have a game plan. I try and take that risk out by backing my strengths. The reverse-sweep is one of my strengths.”

“I thought, tonight, I had to have that clear plan while playing and I did. I wanted to try and mix it up by coming down the wicket and putting a bit more pressure on them. I tried to make them bowl faster into the wicket. They bowled faster on a few occasions and didn’t at times. But that is the kind of game plan you’ve got to have.”

The opening stand for SRH was of 139 runs in 12.4 overs with Shikhar Dhawan playing the role of rotating the strike while Warner kept the run rate going at a strong rate. Dhawan scored 29 from 30 balls and Warner acknowledged that this is what the team and he, himself, needed. “I have to make a special mention of Shikhar Dhawan – the role that he played tonight,” Warner said. “I had to play that role [at the start of] last game (vs KXIP) when he was going all guns blazing. And Kane Williamson is unbelievable, he just comes and knocks it and gets a 40. It just sums it up for us.”

Warner also lauded Bhuvneshwar Kumar for guiding the youngsters forward such as the 23-year-old Mohammed Siraj. Siraj who has played only 11 first class matches picked up two wickets – opener Narine and half centurion Robin Uthappa – at the expense of 26 runs. “Siraj is learning on the go and that is what we expect. It is fantastic. That is the quality of this Sunrisers unit. We are not harsh critics but we allow the guys to get chances, and the way he has come out and taken his chances is fantastic. And it is great to have Bhuvneshwar Kumar there always talking to him. An experienced bowler like Bhuvi is of great help,” he concluded.

