IPL 2017 Preview, SRH vs DD: Sunrisers Hyderabad host Delhi Daredevils in match of near equals

Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up a fifer against Kings XI Punjab in the last contest. (Source: PTI) Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up a fifer against Kings XI Punjab in the last contest. (Source: PTI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils face off on Wednesday in Hyderabad and there is little to separate the two – be it in terms of their position in the IPL table or their biggest positive going into the contest. Where SRH are third in the table with three wins out of five matches, DD are fourth with two wins in four. Sunrisers brought to an end their two game losing streak with a win over Kings XI Punjab, Delhi lost their recent encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders after back-to-back wins. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

In terms of playing style and positives to take forward, both teams have strong bowling lineup to get them over the line. For Delhi there are the likes of captain Zaheer Khan, seamers Pat Cummins, Chris Morris and spinners Amit Mishra and Shahbaz Nadeem. On the other hand, SRH bank their hopes on a variety of options with the seam attack in Ashish Nehra, Mustafizur Rahman, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the spin excellence of Rashid Khan.

Keeping this in mind, the contest could very well be decided with the bat – SRH have a strong lineup that has clicked reasonably well so far. DD, on the other side, have a combination of experience and talent at their disposal to make a difference in the shortest format of the game.

Teams M W L D P NRR KKR 5 4 1 0 8 +1.013 MI 5 4 1 0 8 +0.302 SH 5 3 2 0 6 +0.549 DD 4 2 2 0 4 +1.635 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.302 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.942 GL 4 1 3 0 2 -1.084 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -1.095

In terms of team personnel, Corey Anderson had sat out the previous game for DD with Angelo Mathews coming in. But his recovery has gone well and a reverse swap is likely. Don’t expect many big changes from SRH when the toss is called. Worth keeping in mind though, SRH have played three and won three at home this season.

Head-to-head record: SRH lead 5-3 on aggregate against Daredevils. In Hyderabad, both teams have come out victorious once.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd